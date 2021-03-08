Shibli says defeating opportunist opposition is imperative for the national interest





ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in democratic standards and fights for respect for democratic principles as well as ethical values .

People recognize the efforts of the government of the day and have supported Prime Minister Imran Khan in this struggle, the minister said at a press conference. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in principled politics and decided to get a new vote of confidence although legally it was not required. The National Assembly restored confidence to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with even more votes than that of 2018, he said. Senator Shibli Faraz said that a wave of jubilance and celebration has been observed not only inside Pakistan, but also thousands of congratulatory messages have been received from abroad after obtaining the vote of confidence. Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan’s victory in the vote of confidence gave a new spirit to people who understood that the designs of the dark forces had been defeated.

The minister said opposition parties, especially the Pakistani Democratic Movement, believe in the politics of self-interest, harassment and selling and buying loyalties and have damaged the whole of the social, economic and political system over the past four decades.

Responding to a question, Senator Shibli Faraz said it becomes imperative to defeat opportunist opposition parties in the national interest. He said some of the opposition leaders entered politics in the 1985 non-party election and introduced the culture of corruption and horse trading to come to power. Shibli Faraz said that due to the political approach of the former rulers, the country faces serious challenges which add to the suffering of the masses as they plunder national wealth and build properties not only in Pakistan, but in Europe and other parts of the world. They turned politics into business and used it for their own benefit and not for the benefit of the country, the minister added.

He said that the PTI gradually appeared on the political horizon of the country and that in the 2013 elections he formed a government in the KPK, adding that due to his good performance people showed their confidence in him and that the PTI came to power in 2018 with the support of the masses.

Now, after the Senate elections, it has become the largest party in the National Assembly and the Senate with representation in all four provinces, as people have supported its ideology of ending the status quo. He said that in the last general election, people rejected self-interest politics and the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were confined to one province each.

He said the narrative of the opposition parties had changed with the situation and that if they won the elections they would call them a free and fair one. In the event of a defeat, they began to cry, alleging a rigged election. The Minister of Information pledged to continue to fight against the elements that have damaged the country on the social, economic and democratic levels.

He said the PDM candidate won Islamabad’s senatorial elections not on merit, but by unfair means for which he deserved no credit. He said they wanted to come to power to revive the ugly looting and pillage business and wanted to get relief in the corruption cases, but they would not get it because Prime Minister Imran Khan was a bold and honest person. who would not compromise on principle. .

He said Imran Khan entered politics not for power but to serve the nation. He said the PTI government has taken practical steps to bring transparency to the electoral system so that people can be elected on merit and not using ill-gotten money.

On the economic front, Shibli Faraz said the economy has stabilized and its profits will soon reach the poor. He said the prime minister attached particular importance to checking inflation and controlling the prices of everyday products.

He said a targeted subsidy would be given to people on essential items including the electricity tariff, adding that universal insurance has been given to the entire KPK population through the Insaf Sehat card and the same thing would be reproduced in Punjab.

In addition, the dream of owning a personal home for the poor would come true under the new housing program launched by PTI. Responding to questions from the media, he said Sadiq Sanjrani had been nominated as a candidate of the PTI and its allied parties for the presidency of the Senate, with the ruling alliance wishing to give representation in Balochistan.

