UK aviation industry asks Boris Johnson for further financial help





According to a June estimate from the New Economics Foundation, an additional 124,000 jobs in the UK were at risk in the aviation and industries it supports, in addition to workers who have already lost their jobs. Bloomberg PUBLISHED MARCH 08, 2021 07:13 IST

Heathrow Airport, unionized workers and ground handling staff have jointly appealed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for additional state funding to help the aviation industry survive restrictions travel costs which place demand at just 2% of its usual level. According to a June estimate from the New Economics Foundation, an additional 124,000 jobs in the UK were at risk in the aviation and industries it supports, in addition to workers who have already lost their jobs. Now, a joint appeal from the Trade Union Congress, Ground Handlers Swissport International Ltd. and Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd. request: Complete tariff relief for companies, including the entire leave scheme remaining in place where public health restrictions are in place and confidence remains subdued

The taxpayer to cover the operational costs of the airport during closures

Government loans to industry and longer repayment terms

12 months leave for airport passengers Aviation has been a driving force for the creation of high-quality skilled jobs and will serve as an important catalyst for post-Covid economic prosperity, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said in an emailed statement. The budget sets out the next phase of support available to businesses – including the extension of government-guaranteed loans and leave payments, which builds on around £ 7 billion ($ 9.7 billion) of support already promised for the aviation sector since the start of the pandemic. a government spokesperson said in an email response. It has been almost a year since ministers pledged a sector support package for the aviation industry, but it has yet to materialize, opposition Labor transport spokesman Jim McMahon said in a statement. email. It is clear that government failure costs jobs. To close

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos