Strategic interests link Pakistan and Turkey: The Tribune India

Tilak Devasher

Member, National Security Advisory Council

The growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey are fairly well documented. These include an increasing frequency of high-level visits, military exchanges and exercises, the purchase of defense equipment, political support for disputes between them with neighboring countries, etc. While the rise in relations dates back to at least the time of Pervez Musharraf, under Imran Khan, the relationship appears to have been taken to a new level.

For several decades, during bilateral visits and talks, India and Turkey had agreed that Kashmir was a bilateral issue to be resolved under the Simla Accord. Recently, however, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started talking about UN resolutions as also raising the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly. For example, in his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in September 2019, Erdogan, in addition to speaking about UN resolutions, mischievously referred to Kashmir as India’s neighbor. During a visit to Pakistan in February 2020, Erdogan said the Kashmir issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan. Recalling the events of the Turkish War of Independence, Erdogan said: “And now we feel the same about Kashmir today. It was Çanakkale yesterday and Kashmir today; There is no difference between the two. “

Besides Turkey’s support for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir in almost all international forums, two recent reports highlight a more worrying dimension of this relationship.

The first report comes from Mediterranean-Asian investigative journalists titled “Turkey-Pakistan: Secret Army of Mercenary Journalists” which details how Pakistan and Turkey are creating a joint propaganda team. The main driver of this effort is Erdogan’s ambition to claim the leadership of the Muslim world and the realization of the great Ottoman dream. For this, he must be projected globally as the champion of the Ummah.

For its part, Pakistan has distanced itself from the Arab world, annoyed by the lukewarm attitude of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates towards the Kashmir issue. On the rebound, he found favor with Turkey who, in return for Pakistan’s support in the propaganda effort, is ready to join Pakistan’s tirade against India and especially Kashmir.

According to the report, Turkish intelligence agency MIT was working with ISI and ISPR to set up a propaganda network centered on TRT World and the Anadolu agency. These two Turkish media have hired several Pakistani and Kashmiri Indian journalists, some of whom are said to be allowed to settle in Turkey. As part of this effort, on March 14, 2019, Anadolu Agency opened its office in Pakistan to coordinate the movement of media professionals between the two countries and generate relevant content.

Analysis of the generated content shows that TRT World published over 30 negative articles when India repealed Articles 370 and 35A relating to Jammu and Kashmir. The giveaway came when Pakistan’s foreign ministry recommended 14.

In addition, in September 2019, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia declared their intention to establish a new TV channel under the leadership of Turkey. The report quotes a source working at the Turkish Foreign Ministry as confessing that the plan to establish a new press house by Turkey-Pakistan-Malaysia to fight Islamophobia was in fact a propaganda plan aimed at advancing the Erdogan’s ambitions to get ahead of Saudi Arabia as the leader of the Islamic world. Most likely, the recruitment of Malaysian journalists would begin soon as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

MEMRI’s second report in January 2021 raised concerns that the Turkey-Pakistan partnership could degenerate in the nuclear realm with Turkey seeking nuclear weapons technology in Pakistan. Turkey currently has two nuclear reactors Tr-1 and Tr-2 managed by the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority. According to a transcript released by MEMRI TV, Erdogan, in 2019, expressed Turkey’s intention to acquire nuclear weapons, stating: “Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, and not just one or two. However, I’m not supposed to have missiles with nuclear warheads. I do not accept this.

Against this background, the 2019 annual report of the German state of Baden-Württemberg noted that Pakistan and North Korea are making efforts to source dual-use nuclear technology / weapons items from Germany that could “ be transported to Pakistan and North Korea until they are closed. ally China with Turkey. “

Much like Pakistan, Erdogan focused on nuclear weapons to enable the rise of Turkey and the rebirth of the Ottoman Caliphate. The only Islamic country that could provide Turkey with nuclear technology is Pakistan, which has a well-established history of nuclear smuggling and proliferation.

Three other elements of the relationship are important. First, the Turkish supply of drones to Azerbaijan was an important factor in its recent war with Armenia. Pakistan is buying drones from Turkey that could be deployed on the border with India. Second, Pakistan and Turkey are considering granting dual citizenship to citizens of both countries. Third, in its attempt to draw closer to Turkey, Pakistan blatantly violated UN rules by illegally passing confidential information to Turkey about Turks who had applied for refugee status with UNHCR in Islamabad. The UNHCR office in Islamabad forwarded the confidential information to the Pakistani government, which in turn handed over the list to the Turkish embassy.

It is clear that relations between Pakistan and Turkey have been taken to the next level under the leadership of Erdogan and Imran Khan. For Turkey, taking shots at India is well worth Pakistan’s support for Erdogan’s ambitions to emerge as head of the Ummah, replacing Saudi Arabia. Getting the nuclear technology from Pakistan would be the icing on the cake. However, it remains to be seen whether an impoverished Pakistan and Imran Khan on a fragile domestic wicket will have the clout to maintain this dangerous path.

Opinions are personal