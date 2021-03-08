New Indonesia Investment Report Released: Facilitating the Indonesia Investment Journey

In this sense, the Indonesian economy is like a massive oil tanker or a huge freighter in the middle of the open ocean: no turn can be sharp and rapid. On the contrary, it takes a long time to turn around.

It also takes a lot of time and energy (and commitment, ie no flip-flops) to transform Indonesia’s investment environment into an “investor paradise”. Examples of big bottlenecks that prevent a sudden turnaround in the Indonesian economy are thick layers of bureaucracy (bureaucracy), weak cooperation and coordination between central and regional governments, lack of infrastructure development (i.e. both in terms of quality and quantity (including power supply), weak policies and legal certainty, rapid increase in minimum wages, corruption and low quality and skills of human resources.

These are all problems that take many years – some may even require a generation – before conditions really become right. And while that last sentence might be seen as pessimistic, the good news is that the Indonesian government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo has been eager – since the very beginning in 2014 – to impose much-needed structural reforms that over time , enable a faster pace of economic and social development in Indonesia. Much like his first presidential term, Widodo started his second term with something special.

At the start of his first term (in October 2014), Widodo drastically cut energy subsidies, while redirecting much of the freed up funds to the government’s infrastructure development budget. Cutting the budget for energy subsidies is certainly not easy for an Indonesian president in a country where people’s dependence on energy subsidies is high, and therefore even involves political risks as it is easy for political opponents to criticize such energy subsidies. policies.

And, while it is true that the central government became more generous in terms of spending on energy subsidies ahead of Indonesia’s 2019 legislative and presidential elections (which is obviously not a coincidence), Widodo has shown that it remains attached to the infrastructure development program. This is what separates it from its predecessors. While its predecessors at the time of the Reformation didn’t seem too interested in infrastructure development, probably because these projects are long-term projects by nature that do not bring short-term benefits (in fact, they are painful in the short term because these projects are capital intensive and often involve the forced eviction of local communities, and therefore allegations of human rights violations), Widodo seems less concerned that future governments sow what it has reaped.

Meanwhile, at the start of Widodo’s second presidential term (in October 2019), he introduced something else that we consider special: the Omnibus Job Creation Law (Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation), a landmark law that will dramatically improve both Indonesia’s business and investment environment (or, at least, that’s its goal), especially by increasing the ease of doing business (for example by reducing red tape).

This omnibus job creation law covers a vast territory and has ordered the drafting of many secondary laws and regulations to regulate matters in much more detail. One of these derivative regulations is Presidential Regulation No. 10 of 2021 on investment activities, signed by Widodo on February 2, 2021. This regulation opens up, among other things, investment opportunities for foreign investors by reducing the number companies that are subject to foreign ownership restrictions specific to 46 business areas only (up from 350 previously).

In addition, the new regulation is presented as the “List of positive investments”, replacing the famous “List of negative investments” of Indonesia. This list of negative investments was usually one of the first documents that a potential foreign investor would need to study, as it listed industries that were (partially or totally) closed to foreign investment. However, the Indonesian government decided to put it in a more positive light by renaming the document, which should also have some sort of psychological effect on investors. We discuss this list of positive investments in more detail in one of the chapters of this report.

Another interesting news, confirmed by Widodo in mid-February 2021, and which should have a positive (and structural) impact on Indonesia’s economic and social development is the creation of the country’s own sovereign wealth fund (SWF), called Indonesia Investment Authority (IN ONE). INA began its activities by direct in February 2021. With tens of trillions of rupees injected into this agency (from the state budget of the central government), its mission is to make strategic investments that trigger a structural economic expansion. Based on information published in local media, it will prioritize investments in infrastructure development first, thus aiming to tackle one of the biggest bottlenecks in the business and financial environment. investments in Indonesia, as weak infrastructure drives up logistics costs. In combination with the government’s ever increasing infrastructure development budget, this means that we expect to see significant development in the years to come.

Once again, it is confirmed that President Widodo continues to opt for structural reforms that strengthen the Indonesian economy, also during his second term. Most likely, this is what will define its legacy, although it may take years, if not decades, before it becomes visible to all, given that many structural reforms take years before their impact is made. really feel in the company. Future governments should not forget to pay tribute to Widodo, as they should benefit from the hard work and courage of their predecessor, and – perhaps even more importantly – they must continue his approach (because if there is one thing that investors hate is seeing flip flops politics).

And, while we still remain somewhat skeptical about the ambitious plans being rolled out by the Indonesian government, we believe Widodo is now on the right track. About a decade ago, the government under the leadership of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono proposed a very ambitious plan, called the Masterplan for the Acceleration and Expansion of Economic Development in Indonesia (abbreviated MP3EI), which would make Indonesia a developed country in 2025, with an annual economic growth of 7.5%. This great plan has come to nothing. Or, more recently, Widodo came up with a series of ambitious economic policy packages during his first term as president. However, we have yet to meet anyone who thinks these packages have been successful.

And so are many ambitious roadmaps across a range of industries, or a variety of generous tax incentives that look attractive on paper but have managed to attract relatively few investors to Indonesia.

All these efforts still lead to the conclusion that the Indonesian government is very good at designing ambitious plans and programs, while the actual achievement on the ground is disappointing. And when a program disappoints, then a new one is designed on top of (or in place of) the old, leaving the root of the problem untouched.

–

In our view, the reason that much of the above has failed to attract investment or support Indonesia’s economic and social development is that there are larger and more structural bottlenecks. deeply rooted in the Indonesian economy and society. In the second paragraph of this introduction, we have already listed these bottlenecks. So, for example, a (shallow) tax incentive will do little to persuade foreign players to invest in Indonesia as long as, for example, there is a low degree of political certainty or insufficient energy supply.

So, seeing Widodo’s infrastructure focus, the omnibus job creation law, and the INA, we have become more optimistic about Indonesia’s future conditions, as these three developments are essentially addressing the bottlenecks of the industry. ‘underlying throttling of the economic system (instead of just offering a “ superficial sweetener’ ‘to investors.). The crucial question, however, is that future Indonesian governments will have to pursue this approach as it still requires a long journey before the investment environment becomes truly formidable. The risk is that future firms take a much more nationalistic (or anti-foreign investment) stance, or simply prefer to spend their time and money on short-term consumer programs in search of popularity among the Indonesian people. So we certainly hope that Widodo has set a good precedent in this regard.

We discuss these topics in more detail in this February 2021 edition of our monthly report. Other key topics that merit attention in this month’s report are Indonesia’s economic recession and rising poverty. The two topics are closely related and, obviously, are the consequence of nationally-imposed social and trade restrictions (or lockdowns) that aim to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in society.

Richard van der Schaar

Managing Director Indonesia Investments

March 01, 2021



