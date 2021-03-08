FPCCI appreciates MP guidelines on tax system reforms





ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visionary move to focus on tax reform, simplifying tax laws, closing loopholes, minimizing the discretionary powers of tax collectors and automating to bring transparency to the tax system.

The FPCCI chairman, in a statement, said he had already drawn the prime minister’s attention through his previous letter and that it was encouraging that the prime minister was also concerned about tax reforms to accelerate growth. . He said the prime minister showed his deep insight into the issues that hinder economic growth with great dedication to business. Maggo added that the Prime Minister had rightly addressed the issue of reforming the tax system. The structure of taxation in our country is regressive through an indirect tax mechanism for most of the total federal tax collection, he added. The president of the FPCCI said that tax collection was also disproportionate; as the industry is overburdened with paying taxes by over 60 percent compared to about 20 percent size in GDP. He said the current tax structure was complex due to the overlap of jurisdictions with different laws and the frequent policy change almost daily through the issuance of instructions, clarifications, rule changes, CGO, STGO and from ITGO. Income tax, GST on goods, customs duties and federal excise were collected by the RBF, while GST on services was collected by provincial revenue administrations / boards, which have also fragmented Pakistan into five commercial market economies, he added.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo said: The withholding tax regime over 65 is also hurting the business cycle, while businessmen have been mandated to file the tax for the RBF. The FPPCCI president said tax returns should be simplified and easily understandable, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and should consist of a single page document. The current system requires that almost all people who file tax returns have an additional burden of combining the service fees of tax advisers and lawyers, due to the complex mechanism of filing tax returns, he noted. .

The FPCCI chief said he had already written a letter to the prime minister, giving him various suggestions on necessary tax reforms, including complex income taxation to change the flat-rate taxation system taxation to incentivize investment, multiple sales tax to switch to a single-step sales tax. -the advice with exemptions on food, live medicines and educational instruments. In addition, the low tariffs without additional tariffs, and regulatory fees, were responsible for preventing complicated smuggling and false declarations, he added. Maggo said the appeal tax system should be converted to an independent tax court system in accordance with the constitutional provisions required to gain business confidence in the tax system.

Maggo said that the taxpayer bill of rights, the protection of businessmen from retaliation by tax officials and the liability of tax officials should also be established as a fundamental requirement of tax reforms. He said: The FPCCI has demanded the removal of discretionary powers vested in tax officials to prevent their misuse, as currently the RBF has become a vouching mechanism for existing taxpayers, as we are generally aware of. He said that to remove corruption from the tax system, it was necessary to improve automation and develop local software or applications with a simplified and user-friendly mechanism to reduce human interactions and focus on technology to combat issuing complicated bogus sales tax refunds. , which not only affect government revenues, but also the credibility and confidence of the business community.

Maggo thanked the government for separating the fiscal policy unit under the finance ministry and not under the revenge adjustment methods of the RBF, which had simply made tariff rate adjustments and changes in tariffs. statute on compulsions due to the observations of the high courts and the Supreme Court. during fiscal years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos