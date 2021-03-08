HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 p.m.

New Delhi, March 7 (PTI) Here are the main stories at 9:30 p.m.: NATION CAL25 WB-LD PM-RALLY Modi scalds Mamata, says that instead of being ‘Didi’ to the people she chose to be ‘bua ‘to’ bhatija Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, accusing her of ‘betraying and insulting’ people in the state who believed she will bring positive change after the reign of the left.

CAL28 WB-LD MAMATA Modi, the great extortionists of the Shah, the “ parivartan ” will perform in Delhi and not in Bengal: Mamata Siliguri: Launching a new tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, called him on Sunday, along with Home Secretary Amit Shah “high-profile extortionists” and inquired about how the money had been accumulated through divestment from public sector units.

CAL29 WB-MITHUN-3RD LD BJP Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM rally in Kolkata Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, joined BJP on Sunday at the Brigade Parade Ground here before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally.

COVID-19 DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 new deaths New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second day in a row bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1.12, 10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

CAL21 BH-GIRIRAJ-LD-REMARK Giriraj Saying Wandering Officials Beaten With Sticks Wrong: Nitish Patna / Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s Declamation That Officials Who Did Not Listen people to be “ beaten with bamboo sticks ” took place on Sunday frowned upon by his former boss, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

DEL17 PM-2NDLD JANAUSHADHI KENDRA Health programs, lower drug prices led to annual savings of Rs 50k cr for families in need: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the poor and the needy people had been able to save Rs 50,000 crore per year due to various health related measures taken by his government, such as the provision of affordable medicines, health care and the reduction in prices of medical devices.

MDS21 KL-BJP-LD SREEDHARAN Ready to take on any responsibility, says “Metroman” Sreedharan Thiruvananthapuram: “Metroman” E Sreedharan said on Sunday that he was ready to take on any responsibility given to him by the BJP, which he he had recently joined.

BOM15 MH-VEHICLE-HIREN ATS Death of Mansukh Hiren: Maha ATS records murder case against unidentified people Mumbai: Two days after the body of Mansukh Hiren, the alleged owner of the car with explosives found in front of the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here last month was found in a cove, Maharashtra ATS on Sunday recorded a case of murder against unidentified people, an official said.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-PENSION What would be the amount of the pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters to incur: SC in central New Delhi: the Supreme Court asked the Center what would be the amount of financial liability of a divorced girl of a freedom fighter if she received a family pension as an unmarried or widowed daughter.

LGD4 COURT-PATKAR HC Registrar summoned with Patkar’s plea to quash defamation case by KVIC New Delhi chief: A court here summoned an official from the Archives Room of the High Court of Delhi with the original copy of a written petition filed by Medha Patkar in which she requested the quashing of the libel case filed by KVIC Chairman VK Saxena.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-CAIRN-ARBITRATION Cairn wants India to keep its word and pay $ 1.4 billion, shareholders demand New Delhi law enforcement: British oil company Cairn Energy plc said on Sunday that its shareholders , including the world’s largest financial institutions, expected to use the company’s “strong enforcement powers” to recoup $ 1.4 billion from the Indian government if it does not keep its word. ” honor the decisions of international arbitration tribunals on retrospective taxes.

DCM26 BIZ-HOMELOAN-TAUX Filled with cash, banks cut mortgage rates to ten-year low Mumbai: inundated with excess liquidity as general demand for credit remains well below desired levels, major credit players State Bank of India real estate, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cut rates to a decade low, leaving consumers spoiled for choice. FOREIGN FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-LD WANG China and India should not “degrade”; must create “ favorable conditions ” to solve the border problem: Chinese FM Wang Beijing: China and India should stop “ undercutting ”, get rid of mutual “ suspicion ” and create “ favorable conditions ” by expanding bilateral cooperation to solve the border problem, Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday. FGN34 NEPAL-PARLIAMENT Nepalese Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by Supreme Court Kathmandu: The restored lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday in which lawmakers belonging to the dissident faction of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) in power, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.

FGN29 NEPAL-SC-LD NCP The Nepal SC cancels the unification of the CPN (UML) headed by Oli and the CPN (Maoist Center) headed by Prachanda Kathmandu: The Supreme Court of Nepal on Sunday overturned the unification of the former Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, dealing a heavy blow to the two warring leaders in the midst of a struggle for power.

