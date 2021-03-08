The big harvest of Intani-Tanihub Farmer Corporation, rice production increased by 30 percent





TEMPO.CO, Sukabumi – The Farmer’s Corporation which was built by the Association of Farmers and Fishermen (Intani) with the TaniHub group and its partners is bearing fruit. Rice cultivation covering an area of ​​1000 hectares in Ujung Genteng, Ciracap, South Sukabumi, West Java, harvest, Sunday March 7, 2021. The main harvest was carried out by General President Intani Guntur Subagja Mahardika, President Tanihub Pamitra Wineka Group, Director Tanifund Edison Tobing, CEO of PT Pupuk Indonesia Food (PIP) Budiono, CEO of PT Mitra Bumdes Nusantara (MBN) Wiyoto, Director of Operations of MBN Muhamad Dradjad Asmara, Guardian of Al-Muhtadin Kyai Islamic Boarding School Haji Syamsu, President Yes Sigit Iko Sugondo Foundation, Founder of Gapoktan Brisma Anggriansyah, Member of West Java Regional Economic Recovery Committee (KPED) Eti Mulyati and local Muspika. The result is an increase in production from an average of just 4-5 tonnes per hectare to 6-7.5 tonnes per hectare. The increase in production is around 30 percent. “We are happy that our farmers have increased their production and income,” Ciracap sub-district secretary Burhanudin said. General Chairman Intani Guntur Subagja said the agricultural company has been built in an integrated way from upstream to downstream. Intani cooperates with Tanifund to finance farmers, PT PIP for premium seeds and fertilizers, PT MBN for buyers, Gapoktan and Islamic boarding schools as ecosystem centers on the ground. Intani supports the business concept the farmer which was proclaimed by President Joko Widodo for the welfare of farmers. “We are building the ecosystem from input production, cultivation (on agriculture), post-harvest (excluding agriculture) and market,” said Guntur Subagja, who is also a staff assistant. special of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia. . Tanihub Group President Pamitra Wineka said TaniFund’s involvement in the rice cultivation project with Intani is proof of the company’s commitment to play an active role in improving well-being. farmers through collaboration with other agro-industry players. “We are happy to participate in this project because it involves thousands of farmers who of course need financial support to be able to develop their businesses. We hope that a business model like this can be replicated in many places, as empowering farmers and enhancing food security require the active participation of various stakeholders, ”said Pamitra. Guntur explained, this integrated Farmer Corporation provides solutions not only to overcome and provide ease of capital, but also assistance, cultivation technology, to buyers of agricultural products. Pesantren becomes a hub of the ecosystem on the ground to facilitate communication, education, management, guidance and supervision of the implementation on the ground. “This is in line with the direction of the vice president, Professor KH Ma’ruf Amin, who encourages acceleration of the populist economy and food security based on Islamic boarding schools,” Guntur said. Tanifund manager Edison Tobing attended the first planting procession in October of last year and the first harvest in March 2021. He felt that the involvement of Islamic boarding schools in the Intani ecosystem could be l ‘one of the solutions to empower farming communities. “Students can encourage young farmers to participate in efforts to strengthen food security through a populist economy in local communities,” he said. Also Read: TaniHub Reports 639% Business Growth in 2020







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos