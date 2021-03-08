Vaccine safety | Philstar.com

It was supposed to be good news when President Rodrigo Duterte meant that our country was receiving more vaccine donations from China. President Duterte revealed that Ambassador Huang Xilian told him there would be another shipment of 400,000 doses of vaccine to the Philippines. That would bring Beijing’s total donation to one million doses.

The president revealed this days after personally leading the reception in Manila last Sunday marking the arrival of 600,000 doses of Coronavax donated by air from Beijing via the Chinese military cargo plane Y-20 Transporter. So the doses of Coronavax, produced by Sinovac Biotech of China, were the first vaccines to arrive here.

True, that would literally be a million shots as part of our government’s attempt to procure vaccines to stop the continued spread of the deadly 2019 coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the Philippines. It was not clear which particular brand of vaccine in the next batch would be donated by Beijing.

There are at least two other brands of COVID vaccines from China that have applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) and to conduct clinical trials here. These are, respectively, Sinopharm and Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

However, both requests are still being processed by our own Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

President Duterte, 75, has consistently echoed in public his desire to procure vaccines made in China.

In fact, President Duterte was even proud to tell the Filipino nation that he had obtained personal assurance from Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Philippines will be among those Beijing will immediately provide COVID vaccines once successfully developed. .

The president’s confidence in the Chinese-made vaccines was boosted in its effectiveness and safety after his close escorts from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) received anti-COVID injections late last year. In fact, it was the president himself who spilled the beans on the clandestine vaccinations undertaken by PSG. The President had a tip of his tongue at the emergency meeting of the Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) held a few days after last Christmas in Malacañang.

This followed the outbreak of the UK (UK) COVID-19 variant which is more of a transmissible mutation of the deadly contagion. It was during this meeting that the Managing Director drew the attention of FDA Managing Director, Dr. Eric Domingo, to why it has taken them a long time to assess EUA applications. Still, the president casually quoted his PSG have already obtained their anti-COVID shots.

Malacañang tried to downplay the implications that PSG had used “contraband” COVID vaccines. It was only at the end of last month that the FDA finally gave the authorization to PSG at the latter’s request to administer Sinopharm’s vaccines for “compassionate use” only. Domingo, however, hastily clarified that it did not exonerate PSG if it was proven that they had indeed received COVID vaccines that did not yet have an EUA from the FDA.

This was credited after a former “special envoy” to China, veteran journalist Ramon Tulfo admitted two weeks ago in his column The Manila Times that he too had received an anti-COVID jab from Sinopharm. According to Tulfo’s same public “confession”, he did so while trying to negotiate as Sinopharm’s local distributor in the Philippines. Tulfo added that he told President Duterte everything during a private visit to Malacañang late last year.

We have heard loud whispers from Chinatown in Binondo that the Philippines could have received “4 million doses” of COVID vaccines and delivered as early as October of last year. However, the events that have occurred have obviously botched it.

This was after President Duterte delivered a speech to a virtual conference of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York in October of last year. Speaking at this global forum, President Duterte renewed his calls for ‘universal access’ of COVID vaccines to low-income countries like the Philippines after richer countries grabbed the vaccines so far products and already prepaid their wholesale orders.

It was also in the same speech that President Duterte reopened old wounds with Beijing over the contested South China Sea dispute by reiterating the Philippines victory at The Hague ruling in favor of our country’s claims in the western Philippine Sea. This indeed raised Uncle Xi’s hackles, according to our Binondo Chinatown Talking Birds.

Then we started to see our neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stocking up with COVID vaccines one after another, bought or mostly donated by China. . For example, of the ten ASEAN member states, the Philippines was the last to receive the vaccines donated by their uncle Xi. We didn’t roll out our vaccination program until last Monday, or the next day the doses of Sinovac got here. But this was blamed on the delayed issuance of EUA by our FDA for Sinovac.

Last Thursday evening, 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford were flown from Belgium and delivered to Manila. As he did for the Sinovac donation, President Duterte also led the reception of AstraZeneca doses donated by several European Union (EU) member states as part of the Organization’s COVAX facility. World Health Organization (WHO).

The Philippines is among the low-income countries affected by COVID as designated beneficiaries under the COVAX mechanism. WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe revealed that the Philippines is expected to receive around 4.5 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca through May this year by the COVAX center. In other words, if there will be no more complications with President Duterte’s European policy.

In the same months, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be rolled out to the Philippines from the United States (US). This comes as President Duterte plays his “VFA” card again with the United States, whether or not to extend the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

It’s our vaccine safety, Filipino style.