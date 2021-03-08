Politics
Vaccine safety | Philstar.com
It was supposed to be good news when President Rodrigo Duterte meant that our country was receiving more vaccine donations from China. President Duterte revealed that Ambassador Huang Xilian told him there would be another shipment of 400,000 doses of vaccine to the Philippines. That would bring Beijing’s total donation to one million doses.
The president revealed this days after personally leading the reception in Manila last Sunday marking the arrival of 600,000 doses of Coronavax donated by air from Beijing via the Chinese military cargo plane Y-20 Transporter. So the doses of Coronavax, produced by Sinovac Biotech of China, were the first vaccines to arrive here.
True, that would literally be a million shots as part of our government’s attempt to procure vaccines to stop the continued spread of the deadly 2019 coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the Philippines. It was not clear which particular brand of vaccine in the next batch would be donated by Beijing.
There are at least two other brands of COVID vaccines from China that have applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) and to conduct clinical trials here. These are, respectively, Sinopharm and Clover Biopharmaceuticals.
However, both requests are still being processed by our own Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
President Duterte, 75, has consistently echoed in public his desire to procure vaccines made in China.
In fact, President Duterte was even proud to tell the Filipino nation that he had obtained personal assurance from Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Philippines will be among those Beijing will immediately provide COVID vaccines once successfully developed. .
The president’s confidence in the Chinese-made vaccines was boosted in its effectiveness and safety after his close escorts from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) received anti-COVID injections late last year. In fact, it was the president himself who spilled the beans on the clandestine vaccinations undertaken by PSG. The President had a tip of his tongue at the emergency meeting of the Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) held a few days after last Christmas in Malacañang.
This followed the outbreak of the UK (UK) COVID-19 variant which is more of a transmissible mutation of the deadly contagion. It was during this meeting that the Managing Director drew the attention of FDA Managing Director, Dr. Eric Domingo, to why it has taken them a long time to assess EUA applications. Still, the president casually quoted his PSG have already obtained their anti-COVID shots.
Malacañang tried to downplay the implications that PSG had used “contraband” COVID vaccines. It was only at the end of last month that the FDA finally gave the authorization to PSG at the latter’s request to administer Sinopharm’s vaccines for “compassionate use” only. Domingo, however, hastily clarified that it did not exonerate PSG if it was proven that they had indeed received COVID vaccines that did not yet have an EUA from the FDA.
This was credited after a former “special envoy” to China, veteran journalist Ramon Tulfo admitted two weeks ago in his column The Manila Times that he too had received an anti-COVID jab from Sinopharm. According to Tulfo’s same public “confession”, he did so while trying to negotiate as Sinopharm’s local distributor in the Philippines. Tulfo added that he told President Duterte everything during a private visit to Malacañang late last year.
We have heard loud whispers from Chinatown in Binondo that the Philippines could have received “4 million doses” of COVID vaccines and delivered as early as October of last year. However, the events that have occurred have obviously botched it.
This was after President Duterte delivered a speech to a virtual conference of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York in October of last year. Speaking at this global forum, President Duterte renewed his calls for ‘universal access’ of COVID vaccines to low-income countries like the Philippines after richer countries grabbed the vaccines so far products and already prepaid their wholesale orders.
It was also in the same speech that President Duterte reopened old wounds with Beijing over the contested South China Sea dispute by reiterating the Philippines victory at The Hague ruling in favor of our country’s claims in the western Philippine Sea. This indeed raised Uncle Xi’s hackles, according to our Binondo Chinatown Talking Birds.
Then we started to see our neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stocking up with COVID vaccines one after another, bought or mostly donated by China. . For example, of the ten ASEAN member states, the Philippines was the last to receive the vaccines donated by their uncle Xi. We didn’t roll out our vaccination program until last Monday, or the next day the doses of Sinovac got here. But this was blamed on the delayed issuance of EUA by our FDA for Sinovac.
Last Thursday evening, 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford were flown from Belgium and delivered to Manila. As he did for the Sinovac donation, President Duterte also led the reception of AstraZeneca doses donated by several European Union (EU) member states as part of the Organization’s COVAX facility. World Health Organization (WHO).
The Philippines is among the low-income countries affected by COVID as designated beneficiaries under the COVAX mechanism. WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe revealed that the Philippines is expected to receive around 4.5 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca through May this year by the COVAX center. In other words, if there will be no more complications with President Duterte’s European policy.
In the same months, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be rolled out to the Philippines from the United States (US). This comes as President Duterte plays his “VFA” card again with the United States, whether or not to extend the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).
It’s our vaccine safety, Filipino style.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]