Douglas Ross cannot say if Boris Johnson is an asset to the Scottish Tories





DOUGLAS MP Ross was unable to say his boss Boris Johnson is an asset to the Conservative Party in Scotland as he dodges questions over the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The Scottish Conservative leader was on the BBC’s The Sunday Show to discuss what his party expects from the Scottish government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the Conservatives’ candidacy to vote no confidence in John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon.

The Moray MP told host Martin Geissler that the Scottish Tories will press for more evidence to be released by Deputy Prime Minister Swinney around allegations Sturgeon violated the ministerial code. He said the party “hopes” the votes will take place next week. READ MORE: Senior Conservative MSPs ‘not consulted’ on Nicola Sturgeon’s no-confidence vote plan When Geissler asked Ross if a leader of a country should resign if it was discovered that he had misled Parliament or violated the Ministerial Code, Ross giggled and then said, “Martin, I look very precisely the case we have before us. today, who is a prime minister who has repeatedly lied, we believe he broke the ministerial code more than 30 times and abused taxpayer dollars to pursue a doomed case. ” Geissler intervened that Ross chose to ignore that Prime Minister, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel were tried in court for breaking ministerial code or misleading Parliament In error. Ross said he “didn’t choose to ignore” this, but offered no comment on it and repeated his points about the SNP. Geissler stressed that it is not only the SNP that denounces violations committed by Cabinet ministers in Westminster and insisted on why he wanted resignations in Scotland, but “everything goes unnoticed” in England. Ross said it was a “totally different situation” in Scotland. Asked by Geissler if he would invite Johnson to campaign on his behalf ahead of the Holyrood election in May, Ross said the prime minister “will be up by May”. READ MORE: Court order shows ‘Boris Johnson misled Parliament on Covid-19 contracts’ He added: “But I am the one leading the party here in Scotland, this is my team, my policies and I look forward to participating in the campaign over the next nine weeks.” Geissler then asked: “You see it [Johnson] like an asset, isn’t it? ” Ross let out another breath of nervous laughter, then said the PM “would be standing” with “a number of other people” but was unable to say if he saw his boss as an asset to the Conservative Party. and Scottish Unionist.







