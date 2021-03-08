Idlib in Syria: what future for the rebel?

Beirut (AFP)

Ten years after the start of the war in Syria, a large patch of land in the northwest of the country controlled by jihadists and allied rebels still resists the Damascus regime.

Can the Idlib stronghold, protected from military attack since a March 2020 ceasefire, continue to survive as a self-governing territory, perhaps much like the Palestinian Gaza Strip?

– Who lives in Idlib? –

On the border with Turkey, a former al-Qaeda affiliate along with a flurry of rebel groups and other jihadists are resisting the government in part of the territory called Idlib.

The jihadist-dominated stronghold is made up of half of Idlib province as well as fragments of adjacent governorates.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) controls the agricultural area and its towns through his influence on the so-called salvation government.

Although HTS claims to have given up all links with al-Qaeda, the United Nations and the European Union consider the group to be “terrorist”.

The last major opposition stronghold in Syria is home to 2.9 million people, two-thirds of whom have been displaced from their homes by the conflict, according to the UN.

Many of these displaced people, including those forced to flee other parts of the country, live in camps.

For about a year, fighting largely came to a halt in and around the region after a ceasefire agreement, brokered by Damascus ally Russia and rebel support for Turkey, broke down. took root in March 2020.

But years of successive Russian-backed government bombing campaigns have dented the opposition stronghold.

From September 2017 to today, jihadists and allied rebels have seen their stronghold grow from 9,000 to just 3,000 square kilometers (3,470 to 1,150 square miles), according to geographer Fabrice Balanche.

– How many are jihadists? –

Of the 2.9 million inhabitants, several thousand are jihadist fighters, according to UN estimates.

The region is ruled by HTS and its 10,000 mostly Syrian fighters, according to a UN report released last month.

They control the import and distribution of gasoline and diesel, pocketing around $ 1 million a month in exchange for fuel and power, he said.

The group would also control the distribution of humanitarian aid, “and confiscate parts of these goods to strengthen HTS patronage networks,” the report added.

But several other jihadist groups also exist, and there is sometimes infighting.

Among these, the Hurras al-Deen, linked to Al-Qaeda, have between 2,000 and 2,500 fighters, according to the UN.

The Islamic Party of Turkistan (TIP), whose fighters are predominantly from the Uyghur minority in China, has between 3,000 and 4,500 members.

The region has also attracted fighters from Western Europe and Chechens, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based war observer also claims that some cells of the Islamic State group are present.

Thousands of Turkish-backed rebel fighters are also based in Idlib and largely coexist with HTS.

– Will it last? –

Ankara has deployed thousands of troops across Idlib as part of the March 2020 ceasefire agreement.

“Any Russian-Syrian offensive against Idlib would run up against the Turkish army,” a Western diplomat told AFP.

“The Turks have invested heavily in the enclave with around 15,000 troops.”

Turkey, which already hosts at least 3.6 million Syrian refugees, is desperate to avoid a new influx that would spark more popular discontent.

“A new wave of Syrian refugees would present serious political, economic and humanitarian challenges,” said analyst Dareen Khalifa of the International Crisis Group.

Instead, “Ankara tries to strike a balance between … keeping Idlib out of the regime’s control and thus preventing a flow of refugees – with mixed jihadists – crossing its border” and maintaining “its relations with Moscow.”

The Syrian regime and its Russian ally, meanwhile, are seeking to fully secure a key trade artery through Idlib, known as M4, after gaining partial control of its latest military offensive.

Balanche said he could see Turkey accepting certain concessions, in exchange for permission to seize other areas from Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers “terrorists”.

President Recep Tayyip “Erdogan wants something in return, which I think is more Kurdish territory,” he said.

Ankara and its Turkish proxies have already seized large swathes of land from Kurdish forces in several military offensives, the last of which was halted by a Russian-Turkish deal.

But even with a little bartering, a rebel stronghold could survive as a “Turkish protectorate,” Balanche said, to serve as a buffer zone for its southern border.

It would be like a “new Gaza Strip,” he said.

It is “a narrow strip of land under the control of Islamist groups like HTS, managing a population of refugees, under a drop of international humanitarian aid.”

