OPINION: comedy engages political audiences more





At the start of Donald Trumps’ presidency, a common joke was made that the flashy audience president would be good for comedy. However, the perception was not shared by all comedians, as the dominance of presidents over the public eye turned into a burden on political comics.

Michael Che, comedian and co-host of SNLs Weekend Update, told the Washington Post that it was hard to make the jokes about Trump stand out.

It’s terrible for comedy, Che said. Now you have to devote 10 minutes to Trump. He’s in the elephant in the room and it makes the same types of jokes all the time. When you talk about him, you say pretty much the same things about him.

Ches points out that most of the Trump jokes have already been made, possibly due to social media platforms such as Twitter. Weekend Update has to compete with other comedy shows and social media platforms that have likely made similar jokes for days before.

Twitter, a hotbed of political jokes, is a constant source of entertainment for users looking to engage and ease their frustrations with the government. As soon as something happens, you can bet on Twitter’s immediacy to bring commentary and humor to the political landscape. Comedy, whether through political satirical shows or social media commentary, engages audiences more. It promotes political participation, using entertainment platforms to comment on institutions and politicians.

Now that Trump is no longer president, attention has turned to Joe Bidens’ presidency, hyper-craftsmanship, and continued frustration with government institutions. The most recent development has been the process of promoting the Bidens stimulus package through Congress. Tweets on the topic centered around removing the minimum wage hike from the bill and the inability of Democrats and Republicans to reach a deal.

A tweet from comedian Chelsea Handler comments on Congress’ ineffectiveness, especially for Republicans: If someone’s house was on fire and Republicans had a garden hose, they would debate for hours on end what ‘it had to be done and in the end, they just drank it.

More than anything, the tweet displays growing frustration with the realities of the legislative process.

It may seem ludicrous and even absurd that lawmakers have spent 24 hours debating whether or not Americans should receive stimulus measures amid the continued financial burden of the Covid-19 crisis. This does not mean that spectators do not understand the extensive legislative process required to pass such a bill. Simply put, Americans are frustrated and the comedy eases the feeling of hopelessness.

Political comedy is particularly popular among young viewers, according to a Pew Research survey. According to the survey, one in five young people say they receive information about the campaign on late-night comedy shows, including Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show.

As the popularity of contemporary political humor increased, it was questioned whether or not this led to a decrease in trust in government.

Dannagal Young, associate professor of communications and political science at the University of Delaware, wonders if that would necessarily be a bad thing.

If the fundamental proposition of political satire is that we deserve and can achieve something better, then it makes sense for the public to see this message both as an indictment of the existing political order and as a call to struggle. for its improvement, Young said in an article. published in the Oxford Handbook of Political Communication

Political satire can cause greater distrust in government, but that shouldn’t be a bad thing. If the goal is to foster greater political engagement, it should be just as important to ensure that an electorate challenges current systems of government. The comedy proves that people are paying attention and that there is still a silver lining that our political system could be improved.

Young adds that viewers of late-night shows are more likely to be politically informed and participatory than viewers of late-night shows. Viewers of political comedy shows are more engaged in the speech and able to interact with the commentary on those shows.

Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, told NPR that comedy can help get people involved in politics.

And I think I just think it’s a good way to tackle issues that are sometimes even very difficult, because you can engage people in a conversation through humor, Winstead told NPR.

As late-night shows like The Daily Show approach, viewers should arrive with some knowledge of political events. At this point, they’re usually quite familiar with the issues that are being joked about.

The argument that comedy hijacks effective engagement with politics is frivolous. Viewers of late night shows and users who engage in political comedy on Twitter arrive with established knowledge of what unfolds in politics. Instead, the mechanism offers additional engagement with political events and allows people to use their knowledge and find solace in comedic relief.

The rise of comedy preceded Trump, but the former president has exacerbated the need for it. The use of comedy to comment on politics will not go away, but hopefully its burden on the comedy scene will decrease.

