Kamal berates MQM-P for supporting PM in confidence movement without census issue resolved – Newspaper





KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal condemned the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement for giving the vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan without being overturned the government’s decision to accept the controversial census. He said that the people of Karachi would hold them responsible for the betrayal of the Karachiites.

He also alleged that representatives of the MQM-P gave the vote of confidence to the prime minister in exchange for their benefits and privileges.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Khan received votes of confidence from MPs from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and his coalition partners in the National Assembly. In total, 178 deputies restored confidence to the PM leadership and the support of seven MQM deputies was crucial because without them he would have lost the majority in the House.

After the vote of confidence, the head of the MQM-P, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, delivered a speech in the house in which he asked the Prime Minister to keep his promises to his party, to include him in the decision-making process and take action to recover nearly 100 missing workers. . However, he did not mention anything about the census despite his party’s cabinet representative writing a dissenting note when the federal cabinet accepted the census results in December.

Criticizing the MQM-P for what he called failing to act on Karachi’s real grievances, PSP chief Kamal said if the MQM-P was truly sincere with the people of Karachi, he would have raised the issue. controversial census and demanded an audit of five percent of census blocks in Karachi to determine the actual population of the metropolis before giving the vote of confidence to the prime minister.

Speaking to PSP workers via social media, he said Karachi residents would have been grateful if the city’s so-called officials had succeeded in overturning the federal cabinet’s decision to approve the controversial Karachi census. and to ensure a new, transparent and correct enumeration of the population.

But, instead, they demanded portfolios, perks and privileges and the opening of party offices, he said, adding that it was tragic that Karachi’s elected representatives in the assembly National Council and the Senate are taking anti-Karachi measures for their personal interests. to the detriment of public interests.

Now the people of Karachi should understand who is using their votes. The Karachi people must hold accountable all their elected representatives, including the federal and provincial governments, he said.

He added that the PSP has a comprehensive strategy to solve all the problems of the country from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. True democracy will prevail when institutions are strengthened through the decentralization of powers and resources to the grassroots level, he added.

Posted in Dawn on March 8, 2021

