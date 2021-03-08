Jokowi calls on Indonesia to increase capacity as technology producer





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo wants Indonesia to increase its production capacity Technology. Therefore, Jokowi ask the parties concerned to develop future technologies beneficial to the well-being of the population. Jokowi expressed this when he opened the national working meeting to strengthen the technology innovation ecosystem of the Assessment and Enforcement Agency. Technology ( BPPT) in 2021 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (08/03/2021). Also Read: Jokowi’s Call on Foreign Product Hate Leads to Controversy “We need to increase our capacity as producers of technology, we need to increase our technological sovereignty,” Jokowi said. “Indonesian researchers, innovators, industrialists must all work together to develop future technology, technology based on the fourth volume industrial revolution, green technology that respects the environment, technology that will make our people prosper,” said he declared. Jokowi said that without the proper mastery and use of technology, Indonesia’s natural resources would not provide the maximum benefit to the people. Therefore, in order for this technology and these resources to provide the well-being of the people, Jokowi asked the BPPT to do three things. Also read: Jokowi’s invitation to hate foreign products seen as endangering international relations First, the BPPT must seek innovation and technology to be developed and implemented. Jokowi estimates that hundreds of thousands of researchers, thousands of government and private sector research and technology institutions, and millions of innovators in the country have many discoveries. During the pandemic, for example, many innovations in the health sector were discovered. From ventilators, respirators, technology screening Covid-19 like Genose, for rapid diagnostic test. Likewise, discoveries in other fields, particularly food and energy, can also be used to increase the efficiency of MSMEs, facilitate synergies between small and large enterprises and improve the quality of life of the general population “, declared the head of state. . Second, Jokowi asked BPPT to become an agency to acquire advanced technology from anywhere. According to him, the technology is currently running very quickly. Also Read: Jokowi Uses Diction To Hate Foreign Products, MUI Vice President Fears There Is a Problem

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos