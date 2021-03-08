Respond to Xis Authoritarianism with Australian Liberalism

As opinion polls show, China’s behavior in the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, above Taiwan, in its cynical attempts to mobilize ethnic Chinese living abroad and in X praises the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Labor Department only sour public attitudes towards it, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States.

There are popular and political judgments about China, its system, its leadership and its external behavior that will be extremely difficult to change.

The Chinese leadership’s intention, in terms of the current targeting of Australian trade, remains open to guesswork. Is it to make an example from Australia? Show that there are costs to displease China? China hasn’t targeted a country like this in so many export markets at once. But one point is clear: it is playing well for the Chinese Communist Party at the national level.

All of this will upset policy makers and think tank think tanks for some time to come.

But there is one place the Prime Minister can step in: in his own backyard. While it is unlikely to win kudos from a Chinese leadership that has specifically said it wants actions and not words, it could help detoxify the increasingly unpleasant atmosphere in the Australian debate over China.

That is, unequivocally, directly and with all the authority of his office, to make a clear statement stating that the horrific racial abuse and attacks against Chinese Australians are not ongoing; that there is a set of non-negotiable standards comprising Australian decency and inclusiveness.

Just why the China debate has taken this xenophobic turn demands an explanation, and one specific to Australia. At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, Australia did not have an American problem with anti-Chinese and anti-Asian sentiment stemming directly from presidential rhetoric.

Old fears and prejudices

So does Australia have the courage to look in the mirror and see the things that it maybe doesn’t want? It involves asking painful questions about the the legacy of white Australia, not because this absolute policy of racial exclusion rose from its ashes like a phoenix, but because the debate over China sparked a series of older fears and prejudices that reignite the very racial anxieties and stereotypes that have animated Australia’s regional gaze. from the late 19th century to WWII, then again in the 1960s.

Recent polls on this issue have been numerous and important in highlighting the discrimination that many Chinese Australians have suffered, especially in the past year.

While governments here have taken the necessary steps to counter Beijing’s influence and interference, letting xenophobic cats roam unchecked only hurts Australia itself.

Yet none of these reports have looked for other than superficial explanations as to why this is so. None have attempted to discern the deeper psychological and cultural forces at work that produce such responses.

Australia’s debate on China must abandon the assumption that everything changed in 2017. Deeper and overriding impulses are stirred here. The sooner they are met head on, called out for what they are, challenged and refuted, the better.

Last year, the prime minister refused to condemn Senator Eric Abetz’s attacks on the loyalty of several Chinese Australians during an investigation into the challenges facing diaspora communities. Beyond isolated comments at a press conference that Australia should not be scared of China, Morrison appears determined to avoid a position of clear moral leadership in protecting the national social and cultural fabric of these countries. disturbing and degraded attacks against members of China. Australian community.

Former leaders who faced similar situations did not shy away from this task. During a heated parliamentary debate on the rate of Asian immigration in 1988, following controversial comments by then-opposition leader John Howard that it was necessary to slow down a bit, so that the community capacity to absorb be greater, Prime Minister Bob Hawke argued that Christian position in the defense of multiculturalism. Namely, that any suggestion of antagonism or discrimination based on race repudiates and repels her. To those who don’t see him through a religious lens, he suggested their lodestar might be compassionate humanism.

Standing up for the contribution of Chinese Australians to society and making it clear that racially motivated abuse is heinous is unlikely to reverse the downward trend in relations with China. But it would have its own vitality to maintain the unity of the country and defend the integrity of Australian multiculturalism.

It should be remembered that the fear of China that gripped Australian political culture in the 1960s collapsed almost overnight as Chinese US policy changed and the geopolitical shifts of the end the 1960s called rigid bipolarity the Cold War.

China, of course, is a very different proposition now. Australia sits on the sharp end of a very confident President Xi, who pumps out an aggressive brand of Chinese exceptionalism.

