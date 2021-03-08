Opposition calls for mid-term polls qualified as illegal





LAHORE: Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has called the opposition’s demand for midterm elections unconstitutional. He said the opposition should wait for the 2023 elections instead of making an unconstitutional and undemocratic demand because the National Assembly gave the vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people were also on the side of the PTI government.

Opposition parties have no choice but to wait for the general election and must therefore wait patiently, he added. In a meeting with the delegation led by the vice chairman of the chief minister’s complaints cell, Nasir Salman and Haji Muhammad Ramzan Pervez, at the Governors’ House on Sunday, Ch Sarwar said political opponents had failed more sooner and no matter how many plans they had made, they would get nothing but failure. The opposition narrative based on anarchy has been rejected in all forums, including parliament. The opposition should stop resorting to the policy of protest marches and sit-ins, he added.

The governor said that if the opposition wanted to organize a long march from March 26, they had the constitutional and democratic right to do so, but they would not be able to overthrow the government. He said the government was ready to take on the opposition, adding that there would be no mid-term or short-term elections in the country but general elections would be held in 2023 as per the Constitution. and that the people would decide by power. of their vote that they wanted to see in power.

Chaudhry Sarwar praised the Pakistani military for its successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and said terrorists are the enemies of the country’s development, peace and stability and that 220 million Pakistanis, including the government and the security forces united against them. He said that not only the terrorists but also their facilitators would be completely eliminated from Pakistan and the country would become a cradle of peace.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos