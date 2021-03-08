Government to Spend $ 9 Million on Whitehall ‘Situation Room’ | Boris Johnson





The government has allocated more than $ 9 million to create an American-style situation room in Whitehall, the latest in a series of expensive renovations that have drawn criticism, given the compensation offer from 1 % offered to NHS staff. Sources in Downing Street have confirmed that the government’s review of foreign and defense policy, when unveiled on March 16, will include the creation of a situation center at the Cabinet Office. The room should be operational by the summer. The Cabinet Office budget has set aside $ 9.3 million for the renovation, which will equip the room with interactive dashboards and heat maps so that it can be used as a command center during emergencies such as terrorist attacks. and epidemics. The Situation Center is the latest project in a recent spate of building renovations that has angered the opposition, with Labor accusing Boris Johnson of spending on vanity projects while offering only a raise of 1% wage to NHS workers. A TUC analysis found that NHS workers will see their wages drop below 2010 levels in real terms as part of the government’s planned increase. The government has spent more than $ 2.6 million on renovating No.9 Downing Street so that it can host televised question-and-answer sessions with journalists, it was recently revealed. The launch of the briefings has been delayed indefinitely by the pandemic. Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, criticized the redesign of No 9 as an indication of the Prime Minister’s priorities. She said: It would take about 100 years for a newly qualified nurse to be paid that kind of money. It sums up Boris Johnsons’ distorted priorities that he can find millions for vanity projects, while also picking up the pockets of NHS workers. The disclosure follows the revelation that Johnson plans to set up a charity to pay for the renovation of his official apartment above No.11, for which costs are reportedly skyrocketing. Plans to cover the costs of the work on the property, which he shares with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, have been challenged by a former chairman of the standards watchdog and a former charity commissioner. Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the Guardian he would be surprised if it was within the law to set up a charity and get tax breaks for the home of an official, adding that it would be outrageous if he were allowed to go ahead.

