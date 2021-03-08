International Women’s Day 2021: our sheroes, from Kamala Harris to Hong Kongs Eman Lam – YP

Today is International Women’s Day, when we celebrate what women have accomplished.

In honor of the day, the YP team chose to write about one of the special women she admired and what she’s accomplished over the past year.

Here are our choices.

Naomi Osaka. Raw power. Photo: KyodoNaomi Osaka is incredibly talented but extremely humble about it. She is raw power and can serve a bullet at 200 km / h. She recently won the Australian Open, and did so by beating her idol, Serena Williams, in the semi-finals.

This is now his fourth Grand Slam title. She said playing during the pandemic had actually made her mentally stronger.

When she speaks in public she is charming but awkward. It’s so inspiring to see a strong athlete and a thoughtful activist, who also enjoys witty humor and video games. She is very relatable.

Amalissa Room

Dr Jansen oversees vaccine research. Photo: PfizerCovid-19 is far from over, but perhaps we are one small step closer to the day when we can finally live our days without masks and hand sanitizers, thanks to vaccines.

One of the people who deserve great recognition is Kathrin Jansen. She is responsible for vaccine research and development at Pfizer. She led a team of experts to develop what is now known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Talk about changing the world.

Doris Wai

After his landslide electoral victory, Ardern definitely had reason to smile! Photo: AFPNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won her country’s election last October with a landslide. This gave her a second term where she continued to do a very good job in managing Covid-19.

When she came to power in 2017, she was the world’s youngest female leader of a modern-day nation.

She became the second national leader to have a baby, her daughter Neve, during her tenure. The first was the late Pakistani leader Benazir Bhutto. Ardern made a massive statement by taking little Neve with her to address the United Nations.

Only 5% of world leaders are women, and this one is a gem.

Susan ramsay

YouTuber JoJo Siwa lives his truth. Photo: IG / @itsjojosiwaI didn’t know much about Jojo Siwa until recently, but I’m completely obsessed with her now.

She’s so positive and hardworking, and I really admire her decision to become LGBTQ, she wants to live happily and authentically.

Considering how much of a role model she is and how much the kids love her, I think this will really have a positive impact on acceptance and inclusion.

AOC knows how to connect with fellow millennials. Photo: AFPI also very much admire US MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is passionate and determined, and she works hard for what she believes in, even in the face of danger like the January 6 attacks.

She is not afraid to stand up for what she thinks is right and she is an inspiration to other women who want to stand up for their communities.

Dannie higginbotham

Kamala Harris – the first, but not the last. Photo: AFPIt’s impossible to talk about the inspiring women of the past 12 months without mentioning US Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only is she the first American woman to hold such a prominent position in the country, but she is also the first Black, Asian and Métis person to hold that position.

Many other countries have had women leaders and MPs Sri Lanka was the first country to elect a woman to head a government in 1960, when Sirimavo Bandaranaike became Prime Minister. It’s a relief to see him finally arrive in America.

Karly cox

Eman Lam writes lyrics that speak to people’s hearts.Hong Kong singer-songwriter Eman Lam Yee-man was a member of pop duo AT17 and is now on ViuTVs Goodnight show. Everyone thinks she is the best mentor for the young singers in the program.

His songs are very inspiring. One of my favorites is Last faith, which reminds us that feeling powerless is not a weakness. This is proof that we have tried and that we care.

The song also says that while people can take a lot from us, no one can take our faith away from us.

Another woman who has made an impact in Hong Kong lately is Serrini, another singer-songwriter with a unique style of music. She is perhaps the most intriguing singer in Cantopop history.

She is best known for her songs Sophias bubble tea, Cyber ​​security issues and I apply eye drops to Lau Fau Shan. Like I said, unique!

Serrini shows us how Cantopop is evolving in a way that brings people together, rather than creating a distant fandom like before. Her confidence in herself and being someone who defies the standards that society sets for female singers is something we really need.

Kelly fung