The challenges of building Naya Pakistan – Journal





With the world facing unprecedented challenges, official policy making now faces bewildering questions. What kind of economic recovery will traditional structural reforms with Covid-19-related adjustments bring? Will it be fragile or robust, inclusive or not, sustainable or over time?

These questions are now in the global spotlight and at the center of public debate as highlighted by the media. Apparently the world is at a crossroads. There is concern that the wrong choice in policy development could lead to a dead end.

To quote a recent article by The Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, US President Joe Biden is focused on fixing the world of yesterday rather than building tomorrow.

Fortunately, the economy is gradually losing its orthodoxy as it is mainly responsible for the current global crisis, aggravated by Covid-19, and is regaining its organic function of social science.

What is encouraging in the case of Pakistan is that Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected to power on the promise of building a Naya Pakistan. Voters included young people inspired by the global movement to forge a more equitable alternative world. This is the second such attempt. Previously, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had attempted to erect the edifice of a new Pakistan after the tragedy of 1971. He himself wrote from his death cell that the constitution of 1973 was his greatest achievement.

The deeply rooted problem of rising poverty and rising inequalities finds its roots in the emerging market economy model evolved more by external inputs and less by national intellectual inputs.

Unable to empower those who wanted a change to improve their lot, the Prime Minister is stuck with the regressive status quo. There is no doubt that with the support of the central bank, the PTI government has managed a rapid recovery by extending huge fiscal stimulus to businesses and some relief to households. Private sector borrowing increased 80.5% to Rs 352 billion in eight months of the fiscal year, from Rs 195 billion in the same period in 2019-20. Total private borrowing topped Rs1 trillion over eight months, but was well below banks’ investment in Pakistan’s long-term investment bonds of Rs14.102tr with an increase of Rs1.216tr in public debt at during the first semester of this fiscal year.

Decades-old issues such as the export-import gap, current account deficit, skyrocketing external debt, revenue-expenditure divergence, and fiscal imbalance remain serious concerns. Improving the initial performance of these sectors does not represent a stable long-term trend. For example, the 2021 Active Taxpayer List released by the Federal Board of Revenue on March 2 shows that the number of active taxpayers (individuals and businesses) declined from 935,000 to 2.178 million in the 2020 tax year.

Sustainable and inclusive growth seems elusive. We often hear that an increase in tax revenue is imperative to increase government spending in order to provide relief to the poor. However, a huge part of tax collection and even a large part of external debt is used to subsidize production and exports. If withholding taxes, an indirect tax collected under the guise of direct taxes, is excluded, almost 90% of total revenue is collected through indirect taxes, imposing a disproportionate burden on ordinary citizens.

It cannot be denied that Mr. Khan has made serious efforts to expand social safety nets for the poor and vulnerable, aided by multilateral loans and debt relief provided by bilateral lenders. But that is not enough and does not replace decent jobs with fair wages. The deeply rooted problem of rising poverty and rising inequalities has its roots in the emerging market economy model which has evolved more through external inputs and less through national intellectual inputs.

So what Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says about the United States is also relevant for Pakistan. He believes America has developed a new consensus: socialism for the rich and capitalism for the rest. Sharma notes that this happens when government intervention does more to stimulate financial markets than the real economy.

Referring to the Texas electricity crisis, prominent journalist Thomas L. Friedman recently wrote in The New York Times: The country was dreaming big. Now he thinks more and more in the short term. He described the crisis as a case of privatization of gains and socialization of losses. Pakistan faces a similar situation.

Due to the uneven performance of various sectors and growing income inequality, there has been poor progress in the implementation of the PTI’s flagship low-cost housing program despite multifaceted stimulus provided to builders and builders. to promoters. According to an official at the State Bank of Pakistan, around 10,000 (loan) applications have been received so far, but loan disbursement is a bit slow, amounting to a few hundred million rupees.

Regional trade and cooperation avenues are limited by the armed conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asia, US sanctions against Iran, and Indo-Pakistan tensions. The good news is that Pakistan and India have re-committed to the 2003 ceasefire agreements.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 8, 2021

