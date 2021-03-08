Jasa Marga ready for Lego 9 toll roads to SWF Jokowi, here is the list!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The toll road management company, PT Jasa Marga Tbk (JSMR) has prepared nine toll roads to be released through the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) or the Sovereign Fund (FSM), recently formed by the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), with a total length of 408.3 kilometers (km). For this year alone, the goal is to cede 2-3 toll roads with an estimated fund of Rp 1.5 trillion – Rp 3 trillion. This value also depends on subsequent appraisal, one of the considerations being the financial performance of the toll road. Jasa Marga’s chief financial officer Donny Arsal said all toll roads to be cleared are brownfield assets. At this point, the assets that have been released are free from land acquisition and construction risks such as delays and escalating development costs.

“The target for this year is 2-3 companies with a target fund of Rp 1.5 trillion to Rp 3 trillion. What assets are SWF interested in? [Sovereign Wealth Fund], depending on the investor’s risk appetite. 2-3 toll road executions this year and in stages the following year, because financial stories have to be built as well, ”Donny said during the BUMN Journalists Forum webinar on Monday (8/3/2021). However, Donny said the toll roads that attracted the most investors were the Trans Java toll roads and the toll roads in the Greater Jakarta area. The reason is that these toll roads have the busiest traffic. However, other toll roads do not exclude other less traveled toll roads either. Because these toll roads usually have a longer concession period. Indeed, the two types of toll roads are considered to have the same internal rate of return (IRR), but with different strengths. He said divesting toll assets through INA was part of the company’s asset recycling efforts to “ fix ” the company’s performance. Because the interest expense on this infrastructure project is quite large, which is eroding the company’s revenue. According to him, there are currently several companies interested in purchasing the assets offered by Jasa Marga. These investors come from a number of countries, both as strategic investors and as financial institutions. “It’s actually a combination. There is indeed a toll road activity, it comes from Asia. Then there are also European pension funds which are exploring to enter the toll roads,” he said. -he explains. Meanwhile, the 9 toll roads prepared by Jasa Marga are as follows: Medan-Kualanamu-Tebing Tinggi 61.7 kilometers Jakarta Cikampek II Elevated 36.4 kilometers Semarang-Batang 75 kilometers Gempol-Pandaan 13.6 kilometers Pandaan-Malang 38.9 kilometers Gempol-Pasuruan 34.2 kilometers Balikpapan-Samarinda 98.9 kilometers Manado-Bitung 39.9 kilometers Bali Mandara 9.7 kilometers [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



