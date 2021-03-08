Indias Covid-19 vaccination campaign quadruples as PM Modi is inoculated





After a slow start, the Indias Covid-19 vaccination campaign – one of the largest in the world – nearly quadrupled after the country opened it up to more people and obtained crucial public approval for the inoculation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nearly 21 million shots have been administered in India so far, up from 5.4 million a month ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. The number of doses per 100 people also increased from 0.41 to 1.56. A record 1.6 million Indians received a Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, data showed. After an initially lukewarm response – in part due to the controversial approval of a local vaccine before clinical trials ended – the vaccination campaign gained momentum after Modi took the injection on March 1 and urged others to follow suit. India has also opened up the deployment to all citizens over 60 and those 45 and over with co-morbidities, either free of charge at a public center or for up to 250 rupees (3, $ 40) in private hospitals. Some of the largest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the cost of vaccinating their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. With your support, we can soon put this pandemic behind us, said Nita Ambani, director of Reliance and wife of Mukesh, in a letter to employees seen by Bloomberg. Large numbers of people are arriving, Azad Moopen, chairman of Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., which operates 13 private hospitals in India, said on Friday. But there is still a huge gap to be bridged for India to meet its immunization targets. Build confidence Along with the AstraZeneca Plcs firing, India has also cleared the use of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., which initially caused hesitation among medical and frontline workers. It was approved in early January before the end of human testing. Bharat Biotech announced earlier this month that Covaxin has shown high efficacy of 81% in people without prior infection after a second dose. Modi was also injected with the locally developed Covaxin – a move that may have helped build confidence. India will need all of these favorable winds to meet its goal of inoculating about a quarter of its population by August. Maintaining the vaccination momentum is not always easy, as the Hong Kong experience shows. Likewise, as demand increases, supply shortages can arise in India, unless bottlenecks are quickly eased. The head of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. – which produces hundreds of millions of AstraZenecas Covid vaccines in the country – on Thursday warned of impending global shortages due to a US law blocking the export of certain key items such as bags and filters. Open more Home to the world’s second worst Covid epidemic, India will also need to broaden its vaccination program if it is to stem further waves. This may mean allowing young Indians to get vaccinated and allowing hospitals to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers instead of queuing for supplies purchased by the state. The government should very actively involve the private sector, Moopen said. Manufacturers have huge stocks with them. A broader vaccination program is also essential to support the nascent economic recovery and retail boom across India as people flock to shops and restaurants. Growth over the next few months could be driven by pent-up demand for services, especially with vaccine roll-out progressing, HSBC Holdings Plc researchers, including Indian chief economist Pranjul Bhandari, wrote in a report. Friday. That said, the risks cannot be ignored, including the sudden rise in new pandemic cases in a few states.

