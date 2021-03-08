Turkey opens consulate in Uzbek Samarkand





SAMARKAND from Uzbekistan Turkey opened a consulate general in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Sunday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu inaugurated the Turkish Consulate General in Samarkand. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cavusoglu said the consulate would be the new symbol of permanent brotherhood with Turkey’s homeland, Uzbekistan. The opening of the consulate general was jointly announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev last year, he added. “Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan and it also became the first country to open an embassy,” Cavusoglu noted. He also said that although Turkey was the first to announce the decision to open a consulate in Samarkand, he added that Kazakhstan opened its consulate in the city not long ago. “Of course, every mission is important in Uzbekistan, but the opening of this mission in the ancient city of our civilization, Samarkand, is of great importance,” he added. Noting that Samarkand was the center of the historic Silk Road and the meeting of the tribes, Cavusoglu pointed out that the city was starting to become one of the centers of attraction under the leadership of President Mirziyoyev. He also pointed out that Turkey is closely following Governor Erkincan Turdimov’s work to make Samarkand a city of mark, adding that Uzbekistan is also the home of Islamic scientists and scholars. Cavusoglu said he would meet his Uzbek counterpart Kamilov in the capital Tashkent on Monday to exchange views on the continuation of relations and prepare for the second meeting of the high-level Strategic Cooperation Council. Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu visited historic sites such as the Kalyan (Grand) minaret and the Arab Mir-i Madrasah in the historic city of Bukhara. Cavusoglu also visited the mausoleum of the country’s first president, Islam Karimov, and the mausoleum of the founder of the Timurid Empire Amir Timur in the city of Samarkand. Cavusoglu will also be received by President Mirziyoyev. “ It is important to open a consulate in Samarkand ” Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said: “It is very significant to open the Samarkand Consulate General in 2021. I consider it to be the gift from Turkey to Uzbekistan which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. “ << Turkey, the first country to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan on April 28, 1992, had [also] become the first country to open an embassy. Now Turkey is opening its consulate in Samarkand as [once again] being one of the first countries, ”he added. He also said that the consulate will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism, adding that the introduction of flights between Istanbul and Samarkand has increased the number of people coming from Turkey to the city. During the ceremony, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister of Tourism Aziz Abdulhakimov, Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar and Consul General Salih Caner were also present. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







