Claimed value of dormant New York estate could come to haunt Trump





NEW YORK It’s asleep by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president’s century-old estate in New York’s Westchester County could end up being one of his biggest legal nightmares.

Seven Springs, a 213-acre nature strip surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is the subject of two state investigations: a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Both inquiries focus on whether Trump manipulated the value of the property to derive more tax benefits from an environmental conservation deal he struck at the end of 2015, when he was running for president.

Purchased by Trump in 1995 for $ 7.5 million, Seven Springs came under reconsideration as he prepared to step down and was on the verge of losing the legal protections he had in place. as president. Vance issued new subpoenas in mid-December and a judge ordered that the evidence be turned over to James’ office nine days after Trump left Washington.

Other Trump legal issues, such as investigations into his attempts to influence election officials and payments made on his behalf to women alleging affairs, grabbed the headlines. But former Manhattan District Attorney Duncan Levin said white-collar investigators go wherever the paper trail leads.

While a tax issue related to a custody deal may not be as sexy as a low-key payment, prosecutors will likely focus on any violation of the law they see, Levin said. Remember, the authorities caught Al Capone on tax evasion.

Seven Springs is an outlier in a Trump real estate portfolio filled with shiny skyscrapers and gold-plated amenities. It is listed on its website as a family retreat, although Trump has not been there for over four years.

At the heart of the estate is the mansion built as a summer getaway in 1919 by Eugene Meyer, who became chairman of the Federal Reserve and owner of the Washington Post. In 2006, while pushing a plan to build luxury homes on the property, Trump floated the idea that he and his family would move into the mansion, but that never happened.

Brand new, the 28,322 square foot accommodation includes more than a dozen rooms, an indoor pool, a bowling alley and a tennis court. Meyer’s daughter, the late Washington Post editor Katharine Graham, married in Seven Springs in 1940.

In his memoir Personal History, Graham described mixed emotions about going there, writing: The older I got the more I didn’t like the loneliness of the farm, but in my childhood it was, like I did. wrote to my dad when I was 10, a really good old place.

At one point, Meyer owned around 700 acres. A philanthropic foundation created by him and his wife, Agnes, donated 247 acres to the Nature Conservancy and the remaining land and buildings that made up Seven Springs at Yale University in 1973, after the death of Agnes Meyer.

The estate changed hands again when the foundation took it over from Yale and operated a conference center there before passing the real estate heritage to Rockefeller University, who ultimately sold it to Trump.

Trump paid around $ 2.25 million below the list price of Seven Springs, acquiring the land as part of an effort to revive his fortunes after a string of failures in the early 1990s, including casino bankruptcies and the sale of his airline Trump Shuttle, losing money.

Trump has considered turning it into his first championship-grade golf course, with exclusive clientele and steep membership fees.

He hired an architectural firm to lay out fairways and greens, but abandoned the effort when residents expressed fears that lawn chemicals could contaminate nearby Lake Byram, a local source of drinking water.

Trumps then tried to build houses. He proposed to build 46 single-family homes, and after that plan also met opposition from the community, 15 mansion-sized homes that he described in 2004 as very high-end residential, as one has never seen one on the East Coast. The project was delayed by years of litigation and no houses were ever built.

In 2009, Trump caused a stir by allowing Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to pitch his Bedouin-style tent on the Seven Springs property in upstate New York, as he had no other place to stay for a visit to the UN.

Trump initially suggested he was unaware that Gaddafi was involved, but later admitted he made a lot of money leasing the land from the Libyan leader. Local officials halted work on the tent and Gaddafi never stayed there.

With his development plans disappointed, Trump opted for a strategy that would allow him to keep the property but reduce his taxes. He granted an easement to a conservation land trust to preserve 158 acres (60 hectares) of prairie and mature forest.

Trump received an income tax deduction of $ 21 million, equal to the value of the retained land, according to property and court records. The amount was based on a professional appraisal that valued the entire Seven Springs property at $ 56.5 million as of December 1, 2015.

This was a much higher amount than the assessment by local government appraisers, who said the entire estate was worth $ 20 million.

Michael Colangelo, a lawyer in the New York attorney general’s office, raised the central issue of the Seven Springs easement during a hearing last year over an evidentiary dispute.

If the value of the easement was badly inflated, who benefited from this irregular inflation and for what amounts? Said Colangelo. It goes without saying that the Attorney General needs to see the documents that would reflect the value of this deduction, as it was passed on to the flow-through entities, and ultimately to Mr. Trump, personally.

A message requesting comment was left for the spokesperson for Trumps. In the past, the former Republican president has denounced investigations as part of a witch hunt.

Seven Springs came to the attention of investigators after Trumps’ longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told a congressional committee in 2019 that Trump used to manipulate property values ​​by inflating them. in some cases and minimizing them in others to obtain favorable loan terms and tax advantages.

Cohen testified that Trump had financial statements showing Seven Springs was worth $ 291 million in 2012. He gave copies of three of Trump’s financial statements to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during his testimony.

Cohen said the statements, from 2011, 2012 and 2013, were ones Trump gave to his main lender, Deutsche Bank, to inquire about a loan to buy the NFL Buffalo Bills and to Forbes magazine to justify his claim to a place on his list of the richest people in the world.

Trump, on his annual financial disclosure forms as president, said the property was worth between $ 25 million and $ 50 million.

The New York attorney general was the first to act. James has issued subpoenas to commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield for files relating to his appraisal work on behalf of Trumps; the law firms that worked on the Seven Springs project; and to Trumps Company, the Trump Organization, for its annual financial statement documents and the conservation easement.

James also assigned zoning and planning files in 2019 in the three towns of Seven Springs. Vance followed up with his own subpoenas in December. A city clerk said investigators received boxes and boxes of documents in response. They included tax returns, survey maps, environmental studies, and minutes of planning board meetings.

James ‘investigators interviewed Trumps’ son Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and chairman of the limited liability company through which it owns Seven Springs; Trumps Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg; and the lawyers Trump hired for the Seven Springs Project, specializing in land use and federal tax controversies.

Investigators have yet to determine whether a law has been broken.

Vance, who like James is a Democrat, hasn’t revealed much about his criminal investigation, in part because of grand jury secrecy rules. The district attorney’s office has said in court documents that it is focusing on public reports of widespread and prolonged criminal conduct within the Trump organization.

Documents filed in connection with the criminal investigation backed by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month granting Vance access to Trump’s tax records have listed Seven Springs as a possible target.

In addition to the mansion, Seven Springs has a Tudor-style home that was once owned by ketchup mogul HJ Heinz, and smaller wagons that Trump’s grown sons Donald Jr. and Eric say served as the base when they visited the estate to hike and hike. drive ATVs.

During his presidency, Trump himself has opted for high-profile properties like his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he has lived since leaving the White House.

The New York Times reported last year that Trumps’ tax records showed he was classifying the estate not as a personal residence but as an investment property, allowing him to write off more than $ 2 million in ‘property taxes since 2014.

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

