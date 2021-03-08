EDITORIAL: China’s Military Buildup Makes Defense Claims Hard to Swallow: Asahi Shimbun

How can the world buy the story of peaceful development that China is trying to sell?

Beijing continues to bolster its military, and it’s no surprise that neighboring countries are becoming increasingly anxious and suspicious of its motives.

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress opened on March 5 and the national defense budget proposal was released.

The budget for 2021 is 1,355.3 billion yuan (22.6 trillion yen, or $ 210 billion), up 6.8 percent from the previous year.

This means that China spends more on national defense than any other country except the United States and about four times as much as Japan.

After two years of slower year-over-year growth, the 6.8% increase will be 0.2 percentage point higher than in 2020.

The Chinese economy grew a modest 2.3% last year, although it recovered from the novel coronavirus pandemic faster than other countries.

The Communist Party has set itself a target of 6% or more economic growth for this year.

The defense budget will grow faster than the overall goal of economic growth. The announcement is another indicator that China is prioritizing strengthening its military might.

Premier Li Keqiang said the government will strengthen the military’s strategic capacity to protect our country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

But China’s military build-up can by no means be explained as an effort to defend itself. Another cause for concern is the lack of transparency on the details of its military spending.

It is not China but its neighbors who face security threats.

In a report released last fall, the US Department of Defense pointed out that the Chinese navy now operates more ships than the US naval fleet.

China has made great strides in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybernetic and space technologies, and the number of its nuclear warheads has also increased steadily, according to the report.

What is the purpose of Beijing’s military expansion? Four years ago, President Xi Jinping announced his goal of building a world-class Chinese armed forces by the middle of this century. Last fall, Xi called for building a modern army by 2027, the centenary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army.

These steps apparently signal Beijing’s ambition to gradually improve its military might to match that of the United States.

The Chinese military has engaged in alarming activities. In the South China Sea, it has carried out an increasing number of military exercises and testing of new missiles.

Its provocative acts against Taiwan have also become more frequent, increasing military tensions between China and the United States.

We are deeply concerned about the prospect of an intensifying arms race, triggered by a spiral of mistrust.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges that know no borders, such as preventing infectious disease and climate change.

No country, however powerful, can solve such problems on its own.

To protect the interests and security of citizens, each nation must explore ways to overcome these challenges by expanding cooperation with the rest of the world.

If China claims to be a responsible major power, what it should do now is not expand its military might in a way that intimidates other countries.

What it needs to do is play a leadership role in international arms reduction and control initiatives to ease regional tensions.

China cannot hope to gain the respect of the world or help build peace and stability if it tries to establish itself as a global superpower by simply showing its military capabilities.

– The Asahi Shimbun, March 7