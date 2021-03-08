Pak lawmakers were kept in containers during confidence vote, opposition says, South Asia News





In a new twist on the acrimonious vote of confidence, the Pakistani opposition alleged that two members of the National Assembly (MPs) were locked in a container for four hours to push them to vote in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The explosive claim was made at a press conference by Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz) (PML-N), who alleged that the government had taken help from agencies of information to obtain the vote of confidence in favor of Khan.

Maryam, the daughter of PMN-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said government lawmakers were “in touch” with her party.

She alleged that spy agencies “made people disappear” on behalf of the prime minister ahead of Saturday’s confidence vote, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan decided to vote of confidence after Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Senate elections, which led to opposition to the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Khan’s vote of confidence “has no legal, constitutional, political or moral value,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“We know personally that two deputies who were not ready to vote for [the prime minister] until the last moment, they were taken to the compound of an institution in Golra (near Islamabad), locked in a container there for four hours and forced by agency staff to vote in favor. of Imran Khan, ”she said.

“The way you have used Pakistani secret agencies to your advantage is very shameful. Are all Pakistani agencies left behind? Will their role now be to throw their institution into politics in order to protect a man rejected by the people? ”She said.

She stressed that Prime Minister Khan knew he would “lose a lot” if the agencies had not helped him, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.

