Babul Supriyo talks to Arnab Goswami ahead of PM Modi’s mega rally in Calcutta





In an exclusive interview with editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the launch day of Republic Bangla, Union Minister Babul Supriyo talks about Bengal politics and the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Babul Supriyo talks to Arnab Goswami Arnab goswamI: The emphasis is on the gathering of PM Modi in Bengal, what is the feeling today in the field of the Brigade? Babul Supriyo: Here in West Bengal, we are now eyeing a stable-minded leader and a clean government that will work for the people. We also want "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas" in Bengal. It is important to have the trust of people. To establish good governance here, the greatest source of inspiration and example is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arnab goswami: You are making harsh comments about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When she challenged in Nandigram, you said, "Forget the state, even Bhowanipore doesn't want her". Why did you say that? Babul Supriyo: Mamata is an extremely astute and experienced politician. The reason she decided to run for Nandigram is because of her vote bank. The average minority voters are at least 30-35%, so that was a calculating decision by Mamata Banerjee. READ | Suvendu of BJP says Bengal will become Kashmir if TMC wins; Omar Abdullah asks what's wrong? READ | PM Modi to dedicate 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra in Shillong to nation via videoconference Arnab goswami: But don't you think it's a sign of his confidence? because it is Suvendu Adhikary who is actually popular in Nandigram. Babul Supriyo: No, Suvendu Adhikary won there when he was leader of the TMC, and he got all the minority votes. Now things are opposite. Arnab goswami: So, are you trying to say that the BJP will not get a single minority vote? Babul Supriyo: No, all I'm saying is that this is how Mamata Banerjee thinks and she feels that she alone has the right to minority politics. It is not confidence, rather it is overconfidence. This is why so many executives are leaving TMC. READ | Arnab Goswami gives 5 reasons why he started Republic Bangla; LOOK READ | PM Modi to chair national committee meeting on March 8 to commemorate 75th independence day







