Politics
Northern Ireland unions express dismay at Boris Johnson’s ‘insulting’ 1% pay rise for NHS staff
Unions in Northern Ireland have reacted with dismay and anger to the news that the UK government is only prepared to fund a 1% pay rise for health workers.
In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government tried to give NHS staff “as much as possible” after recommending the 1% pay rise.
The proposal sparked talks on industrial action and protests were scheduled across England yesterday, with senior Tories also speaking out.
Four health sector unions in Northern Ireland – Unison, Unite, the Royal College of Nurses and Nipsa – have pledged to continue campaigning for a better pay rise for all health and social workers, and said they would work together to insure their members. voices are not ignored.
“Our members will be outraged by this. They know their worth and their worth, as do the public and all who have been taken care of by them over the past year,” union negotiators said in a joint statement. yesterday.
“This position of the British government cannot stand and must be challenged. Now is the time for political leaders in all parts of the UK to stand up and be counted,” trade unionists said.
Unison spokeswoman Anne Speed told the Belfast Telegraph that the most important thing was to put pressure on the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as it is their decisions on pay levels for NHS England that define the framework of wage negotiations with the decentralized United Kingdom. nations and regions.
“We have to start at the level of the Treasury. We have to convince the British Treasury to put more money there,” said Ms Speed.
“I think the reaction is the same across the NHS, from medical consultants to hospital porters, cooks and cleaners who provide the service – everyone is appalled.”
Even when the settlement for England is reached, it could take up to a year before local negotiations for NHS workers in Northern Ireland are completed, a union source said last night.
Pat Cullen, Principal of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, said: “Nurses will be insulted by the government’s suggestion that it is only worth a 1% pay rise.
“It is clear that they are dangerously out of touch with nurses, other healthcare workers and the public.”
The chief nursing officer also revealed that the Royal College of Nursing has established a strike fund for the first time in its history.
An Opinium poll conducted Friday and Saturday suggested that 72% of the population thinks the salary recommendation is too low, including 58% of Conservative voters.
Mr Johnson, however, defended the decision during a visit to a vaccination center in Brent, north London.
The Prime Minister told broadcasters: ‘I am extremely grateful to all NHS staff and even social workers who have been heroic throughout the pandemic.
“What we’ve done is try to give them as much as we can right now.
“The independent salary review body will obviously review what we have proposed and come back.
“Remember that there has been a wage freeze in the public sector, we are going through a pretty difficult time.”
