How many legislators were in the National Assembly during the confidence vote?





PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that an investigation was due into the “controversy” surrounding the vote of confidence held in the National Assembly a day earlier, which opposition members boycotted, but claimed that “there were not enough people present. ”For the 178 votes obtained.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with the leader of the opposition in the Punjabi Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, Bilawal said: “Imran Khan was not voluntarily elected prime minister by members of the ‘Assembly, and it was not voted on voluntarily for that vote of confidence either. “He called the decision to call for a vote of confidence a” joke. “

“He ran a race alone and declared himself the winner,” said the PPP chairman, adding: “But even that was rigged.” “This allegation, raised by an opposition member present in the assembly, that the number of votes announced does not match the number of people present, must be investigated,” Bilawal said.

Notably, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan obtained the vote of confidence from members of the National Assembly, opposition MP from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar claimed that the required number of lawmakers was not present. in the lower house at the time of the vote.

Pashtun movement leader Tahafuz (PTM) said he would challenge the 178 figure for the number of votes Prime Minister Imran officially obtained in Saturday’s session to demand an investigation into the matter.

This should be investigated through video footage to determine how many MPs were actually present in the house and whose votes were counted as a formality, said Dawar, who was the only opposition MP present. to the assembly.

Fafen rejects the claim

The Free and Fair Electoral Network (Fafen) said in its backgrounder that the prime minister received 178 votes in favor during the session. “164 (48%) lawmakers were present at the start and 178 (52%) when the sitting adjourned,” he said.

Fafen said parliamentary leaders from BAP, GDA, AML-P, PML-Q, MQM-P and JWP as well as five minority lawmakers also attended the session.

Journalists inside the parliament had a total of 181 members, including three unelected members who were Babar Awan, Hafeez Sheikh and Shahzad Akbar – minus those 3, the number rises to 178 – What MP Dawar says is a political / coup statement and NOTHING more https://t.co/oMkn9spmAQ – Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) March 6, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan won the vote of confidence. Interestingly, he was elected in 2018 with 176 votes, he won the vote of confidence with 178 votes in 2021.

President Dr Arif Alvi had called the National Assembly to meet today at 12:15 pm for this purpose. Imran Khan is the second prime minister in the history of Akistan to come to the National Assembly for a voluntary vote of confidence.

Prior to Prime Minister Khan, Nawaz Sharif had asked for a voluntary vote of confidence from Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

The opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), boycotted the NA session.

After the events of March 3, when government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost to opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate race for the general seat of Islamabad, the prime minister on his own initiative announced that ‘he would seek a vote of confidence from parliament – a bold move that sent shockwaves across the country.

It is important to note that the Senate elections were quite disturbing for the PTI. According to the returning officer, who announced the results once the count was completed in the National Assembly, six of the 340 ballots cast in the National Assembly were rejected. Gillani got 169 votes, while Shaikh got 164. One vote was not cast. MPs had to vote for 37 vacant Senate seats with 11 senators already elected without opposition from the Punjab due to withdrawals of opposing candidates.

Voting took place for 12 seats each from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 from Sindh and two from the federal capital. The MPAs of the three provincial assemblies voted for the candidates of Balochistan, KP and Sindh, while the deputies voted for the representatives of the federal capital.

The PTI unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will conduct a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press conference alongside federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood , Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Syed Ali Haider. Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others.







