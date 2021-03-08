Who is Xi’s response to Zhou Enlai, Mao’s “big number 2”?

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the United States. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that has started on Chinese soil. Nikkei’s China bureau chief Tetsushi Takahashi follows these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Monday March 8

At the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday, Premier Li Keqiang spoke unusually swiftly while reading the government’s work report.

“On behalf of the State Council, I want to seek your opinion,” Li began calmly. But his pace picked up towards the end. He might have had a sore throat – his voice was hoarse and he took frequent sips of water.

Li was probably told not to speak for more than an hour. “Let us continue to try to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Li said, apparently omitting part of his prepared text and hastily concluding the report in 60 minutes.

President Xi Jinping watched Li speak on the podium inside the Great Hall of the People. The prime minister looked a little nervous in front of Xi, who has absolute power.

March 5, the opening day of the congress, happened to be the birthday of Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People’s Republic of China. Zhou, born in 1898, was prime minister for 27 years until his death in 1976.

Mao Zedong, the founding father of modern China, ousted anyone who tried to threaten his position, but Zhou never disappeared from the Chinese political scene. This is why it is known as “Big N ° 2”.

On Sunday morning, I stopped at a place that has ties to Zhou: China Photo Studio, located on Wangfujing Street in Beijing, east of the Great Hall.

The studio, founded in Shanghai in 1937, opened the Wangfujing site under Zhou’s leadership when he moved to the capital in the mid-1950s. “I heard the premier walked into the store casually. in 1956 and stood in line with fellow customers to have their picture taken, ”said a former staff member.

The photo is displayed at the front of the studio. Mao’s portrait is placed a little higher and centered, surrounded by photos of Zhou and former President Liu Shaoqi, who died a miserable death during the Cultural Revolution and posthumously rehabilitated by Deng Xiaoping’s government in 1980 .

“Only Chairman Mao’s photo was taken elsewhere,” the staff member added.

Zhou must have been able to hold onto his position as he was not aiming to oust Mao from power. At the same time, Mao had to know that he needed Zhou, who had practical skills and was loved by the general public, to lead the gigantic nation. So he kept Zhou by his side until his death.

The People’s Heroes Monument, in the center of Tiananmen Square, appears to symbolize the relationship between the two rulers. The inscription on the front of the monument was handwritten by Mao, while the back features Zhou’s handwriting. Without Zhou, who supported Mao, modern China could have collapsed at some point.

Then I started to wonder, does Xi have a No.2 like Zhou? For the president, who clearly aspires to a long reign until the 2030s, this could be his weakest point.

Friday March 5: Chinese Tsar of Hong Kong warns Democrats at start of Congress

The annual session of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese parliament, began Friday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The overhaul of the electoral system in Hong Kong, aimed at completely excluding pro-democracy forces from city politics, has attracted the most attention this year.

On Thursday, a key figure in the review process appeared in the hall for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC – the other of China’s two key decision-making sessions.

The man is Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau of the State Council. Xia is also vice president of the CPPCC, the country’s main political advisory body.

CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang’s speech at the ceremony stressed that he would strongly support the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong”. Xia watched, sitting right behind Wang.

The principle is a slogan advocated by Deng Xiaoping, the late former Chinese supreme leader who secured the return of Hong Kong from the UK Xia has turned words into a pretext to review the electoral framework in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR ).

At a conference on February 22, Xia showed her determination to fundamentally change the system. He stressed the need to ensure that “the members of the executive, legislative and judicial bodies of the HKSAR and the main officials of its main statutory bodies are true patriots”.

In China, the word “patriot” is synonymous with a person who pledges loyalty to the Communist Party. Xia’s review is nothing less than the institutionalization of a mechanism to prevent those who do not support the party from running for office.

Xia is known as a confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was deputy party secretary of Zhejiang province under Xi in the mid-2000s, when the future president held the first provincial post. Over the years, he has demonstrated his loyalty to Xi on several occasions.

In Zhejiang, Xia rose through the ranks to become the local party secretary. When he retired in the spring of 2017, he praised “the thought of comrade Xi Jinping”. Xia is said to have been the first to speak publicly about Xi’s eponymous ideology.

At the Communist Party’s last national congress in October 2017 – it takes place once every five years – the party’s constitution was revised to enshrine “Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.”

Prior to the 2017 party rally, Xia was seen as a likely candidate to join the Politburo, which is made up of the top 25 officials. After that didn’t happen, he took on the post of vice president of the CPPCC, but this largely honorary position might not have satisfied him.

The announcement of his appointment as Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau in February 2020 came as a surprise to many. Xi probably dared to choose Xia as the top official in charge of Hong Kong politics, despite his lack of ties to the city, with one goal: to completely ban “non-patriots” who call for democratization and criticize the Communist Party. .

Xia established the Hong Kong National Security Law in June 2020. He is now reviewing the elections. The final curtain falls on the principle of “one country, two systems” which guarantees a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the National People’s Congress said “improving” Hong Kong’s electoral system would be on the agenda for the current session. .

Xia issued a not-so-subtle warning to pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong: No criticism of Xi and the party will be tolerated.

Monday March 1: Chairman Mao’s late successor makes a surprise return to relevance

As I headed south along a road near the Zhongnanhai district of Beijing, the home of the Chinese Communist Party, a large door appeared.

A sign confirmed that it was Liwangfu Gate, one of the city’s important cultural assets. The building is said to be a mansion built by the parents of the emperors between the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Liwangfu is closed to the public. When I looked through a hole in the door, I could see a group of soldiers lining up.

I stopped there because I had heard that Hua Guofeng, the designated successor of the founding father of Communist China, Mao Zedong, resided there until his death in 2008 at the age of 87.

“It is true that he lived in a siheyuan inside, “said an elderly resident living nearby, referring to a traditional Chinese residence.” I think his wife still lives there. “

Today, few people outside of China remember the name Hua.

Mao reportedly handed over the reins of power to Hua in his later years, saying, “With you in charge, my heart is at ease.” After Mao’s death in September 1976, Hua ordered the arrest of the “gang of four” – leaders of the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976 – and became the supreme leader as chairman of the Communist Party.

Hua concentrated power in his own hands while advocating a policy known as the “Two Whatevers”: “We will resolutely abide by all political decisions made by Chairman Mao and relentlessly follow the instructions given by Chairman Mao.”

But Hua’s glory days did not last long. Deng Xiaoping’s political maneuvers sidelined Hua and pushed the country towards “reform and opening up.” Hua lost the power struggle and gradually lost the ability to unify the party behind him.

Eventually, Hua resigned as president in 1981 and disappeared from the limelight.

February 20 of this year, however, brought a surprising twist to Hua’s history: the government hosted an event in his honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, praising his achievements and commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth a few days earlier. .

Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo standing committee ranked fifth in the party hierarchy, and other senior officials were present. In a speech, Wang called the late leader “Comrade Hua Guofeng” and stressed the need “to learn” from “Hua’s steadfast political faith” and “unwavering loyalty to the party.”

Has a reassessment of Hua started? If so, it could affect the perceptions of Deng, who actually ousted Hua from power. It is possible that the history of the Communist Party will be rewritten.

Wang oversees the Communist Party’s ideology and propaganda division. He is an advisor to President Xi Jinping, who also serves as the party’s general secretary.

Also on February 20, Wang chaired a separate meeting, held to declare the launch of a campaign to study the history of the party. Xi himself was present. I can’t help but think that the two events are linked.

It is difficult to find relics of Hua around Beijing.

The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall or Mao Zedong Mausoleum, which stands in the center of Tiananmen Square, is a rare example. Hua calligraphed the name of the room. Mao’s embalmed body is found as it is inside the magnificent structure built on Hua’s instructions.

What does the decision to bring Hua, who inherited the title of chairman from Mao, back into the limelight mean? My hunch is that a movement towards the restoration of the party chairperson system, abolished by Deng in 1982, is in full swing.