Jokowi has responsibilities in Moeldoko in the democratic coup





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Chairman of the DPP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Mardani Ali Serasaid President JokoWidodo (Jokowi) has moral responsibility after Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldokot was implicated in a coup by Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). “Pak Jokowi has a moral responsibility. It is natural for the public to feel that Pak Moeldoko’s actions are known or have received permission from Pak Jokowi. Because the KSP’s position is within the circle of the government,” he said. declared Mardani to CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (8/3).

Mardani said Moeldokotelah’s actions undermined democracy. According to him, the actions of Jokowi’s assistants are also a bad example for the company. “Pak Moeldoko’s action undermines democracy in Indonesia and has the potential to damage the democratic atmosphere in Indonesia. It is a bad example to the public,” Mardani said. Mardani said each party should maintain its common sense and ethical commitment to politics. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic is currently going through difficult times. Earlier, a number of founders and former Democratic Party cadres held an Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on Friday (5/3). They rejected the leadership of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). During the congress, the executives appointed Moeldoko as general president. Meanwhile, Marzuki Alie has been appointed chairman of the board. Democrat Ketum AHY said the KLB owned by Jhoni Allen Marbun Cs was illegal. In fact, the eldest son of President of the High Democratic Council Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) called Moeldoko, the general chairman of the Democrats, false. President Fadjroel Rachman’s spokesman was reluctant to respond to the palace’s role in the Democratic Party outbreak, especially when linked to Moeldoko. He asked reporters to ask Moeldoko directly about this. He was also reluctant to comment on Jokowi’s response to Democrat KLB. “In the meantime, please ask Mr. Moeldoko, we have not received any information about this,” Fadjroel said. (dhf / fra)



