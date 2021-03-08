Arlene Foster calls for alternative to Northern Ireland protocol from Boris Johnson | Politics | News





The Prime Minister said the protocol had been “absolutely devastating” for Northern Ireland. She also warned of an avalanche of checks on goods arriving in the region after the grace periods ended, insisting that was not the purpose of Brexit. Last week, chief veterinarian Dr Robert Huey told a Stormont committee that Northern Ireland may soon be required to carry out the same number of agri-food checks as the EU as a whole.

Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the current confrontation with the European Union over trade regulations in Northern Ireland was “inevitable”. Asked whether Lord Frost asked Brussels to stop sulking on Brexit, the PM told broadcasters: “I think this is one of those issues that we always had to have in the early stages of our new relationship with our friends in EU and different countries.Technical issues we are going to sort out. Speaking on a visit to a vaccination center in north London, he said: “I am full of optimism about the future and the partnership we are building.” Ms Foster welcomed the ‘small initiatives’ of the UK government in extending some of the grace periods for checks under the protocol. READ MORE: Guy Verhofstadt’s last blow to Nigel Farage

But she said minds must now be focused on finding a replacement for the mechanism that keeps Northern Ireland in EU customs rules. “I welcome the fact that the government has moved, but there is still a long way to go, and in fact the architecture of the protocol itself needs to be addressed,” she told LBC’s Swarbrick On Sunday. Radio. “There are other alternatives; of course, these alternatives have been rejected by the European Union, whether they are alternative arrangements, whether their own smart borders or even an application. mutual which, of course, could be set up as well. “To find a solution you have to have people who are willing to look for a solution, and so far when we have indicated that the entire Unionist community in Northern Ireland wants this protocol to go away. The answer you are getting of the European Union is “Yes, we should have more protocol.” It’s crazy, absolutely crazy. “

Ms Foster said that once the grace periods for checks on goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol expire, the number of agri-food certificates needed to come from Britain to Northern Ireland “will be close to the number currently treated by the European Union as a whole. “. “How is that proportionate to what’s going on from Britain to Northern Ireland?” she said. “And what he’s doing is diverting trade from Britain to Northern Ireland, so the Northern Irish are going to have to say ‘I need to find different suppliers’, and that’s not the case. purpose of Brexit. “ “Brexit was the UK standing on the world stage, moving forward together, but because of this disastrous protocol that we have, that is not happening.” DON’T MISS POLL: Who would make a better PM, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak? [POLL]

DUP’s government partners, Sinn Fein, have a very different view of the protocol. Earlier, Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy accused the British government of “getting into a Mexican stalemate” with the EU. He said the grace period extensions bring some short-term clarity for some people, but in the longer term it will hurt UK-EU relations. “The idea of ​​doing a solo race on this topic, I think, is extremely damaging in the long run, so if people think it might push this particular problem for another few weeks or a month, that’s fine, but in the longer term business here is definitely needed, ”he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics program. “I’ve talked to the US administration, we’ve talked to the Europeans. They’re wondering what the long-term future is here, and if the UK government wants to get into a Mexican stalemate with the Europeans. Commission, then we’re going be the victim in the middle of it. “







