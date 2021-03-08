A sign of US-Saudi relations

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov embarks on a four-day tour of the GulfLeaders in the Middle East are struggling to get a handle on Joe Bidens ‘recalibration of US policy in the region or signal their unwillingness to adapt to the presidents’ approach.

Mr Lavrov’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar comes a week after the United States released a intelligence report who pointed the finger at the Saudi crown prince Mohammed ben salman for allegedly ordering the Assassination of a journalist in 2018 Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier, the United States halted the sale of weapons to the kingdom that could be deployed as part of its devastating six-year offensive in Yemen.

Though not stopping in Istanbul and Jerusalem, Lavrov travels to region as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan still waiting for a call from Mr. Biden and Israel suggests that he cannot participate in the efforts of the United States to revive the 2015 international agreement that put the brakes on Iran’s nuclear program and could act more aggressively on its own to counter the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republics.

Mr Lavrov will certainly want to capitalize on Mr Bidens’ clattering in Middle East cages amid perceptions that recalibrating relations with Saudi Arabia and delayed phone calls suggest the United States is lowering the importance of the Middle East in their global strategy, thus reducing their security. commitments, and possibly consider a withdrawal.

There is no doubt that the United States wants to restructure its commitments through greater burden sharing and regional cooperation, but it is unlikely that it will abandon the Middle East entirely.

The question is whether Mr Bidens’ rattling of the cages is merely a signal of US intentions or a deliberate attempt to leave problematic allies and partners simmering in limbo in an effort to increase the influence of administrations.

Potentially, the longer-term strategy may be an unintended but beneficial consequence of administrations’ belief that dealing with national emergencies such as the pandemic and economic crisis as well as repairing relationships with traditional allies of the Americas in Europe and Europe. Asia are a prerequisite for restoring the influence of the United States. and a lever that was damaged by former President Donald J. Trump.

If this is the case, Mr. Lavrov may unintentionally make the Biden administration a favor in trying to harness the perceived light of day between the United States and its allies to push for a Russian plan for a restructured security architecture.

This plan envisages a conference on security in the Middle East on the model of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a regional non-aggression pact that would be guaranteed by the United States, China, Russia and India.

In doing so, Mr Lavrov would set the stage for a debate on a concept that has been discussed in different forms at various times by US officials, in which a US that puts its house in order would retain its dominant position by as the military backbone of a new security architecture.

It would also serve as a reminder that neither Russia nor China is willing or able to replace the United States, and that Middle Eastern countries are likely to benefit the most from an architecture that allows them to diversify their relations and potentially play the role of the United States. against each other.

So far, Saudi Arabia has insisted that the partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America is a strong and lasting partnership even though it has rejected in the same statement US intelligence reports as negative, false and unacceptable that MbS was guilty of Khashoggi’s murder.

For now, Saudi Arabia appears determined to counter the strong winds in the White House and Congress rather than rushing to Moscow and Beijing in a realignment of its geopolitical and security ties.

To do this, the kingdom, as the publication of the report approaches, expanded its public relations and lobbying campaign focus beyond Washington Beltway’s policy on the heart of the Americas where fewer people are likely to follow the grim reality of the war in Yemen, a country that Saudi Arabia’s bombing campaign has turned into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis or the gruesome details of Mr. Khashoggis murder.

The campaign appears designed to create popular empathy for Saudi Arabia across the United States, which would shift from voters to members of Congress.

“We recognize that Americans outside of Washington are interested in developments in Saudi Arabia and that many, including business, academic institutions and various civil society groups, are keen to maintain long-standing relationships with kingdom or cultivate new ones, ”said Fahad Nazer, spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington.

The filings show that companies lobbying on behalf of Saudi Arabia reported that half of their 2,000 lobbying contacts over the past year were with individuals and groups outside of Washington.

Work with local and regional businesses outside of Washington, including Larson Shannahan Slifka Group (LS2 Group) in Iowa and its contractors in Maine, Georgia, North Carolina and other states, Saudi lobbyists have contacted local chambers of commerce, the media , women’s groups and religious communities, including synagogues.

Lobbyists have distributed documents touting the benefits for women in sport and other sectors stemming from Prince Mohammeds’ social reforms in a country that banned women from driving just three years ago.

The Saudi accent is unlikely to deter Lavrov from selling Russian military equipment during his Gulf tour, including the S-400 missile defense system in which Saudi Arabia has expressed interest long before the elections Americans who dragged Mr. Biden into the White House.

The kingdom has so far not pushed its interest further. If he does so during this week, Lavrov’s visit will serve as a clue as to whether Saudi Arabia will turn meaningfully to Russia and China.

So far, US analysts do not seem concerned.

Mentionned former US intelligence official Paul Pillar, a frequent commentator on Middle Eastern affairs: The attractiveness of doing business with the United States will remain without the darlings, as it does with Saudi choices in purchasing weapons, given that their defenses were built largely around American material.