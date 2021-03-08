Politics
Future Group workers call on PM Modi
NEW DELHI: In a written appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of 2,677 female employees of retailer Future Group demanded redress for the impending Future Group-Reliance deal which they say could threaten thousands of jobs if the legal conflict between Amazon and Future The group continues.
In a letter dated March 8, Women of Big Bazaar SOS (save our Sustenance), a group of employees working for retailer Future Group, called on the Prime Minister to save the jobs of 10,000 direct employees as well as indirect associates of the retailer that operates stores such as Big Bazaar, Central, Brand Factory, Easy Day, Heritage City, among others.
Read also | What free trade has done to farmers in Bihar
Two more lakh women indirectly earn their living by working or supplying products to Big Bazaar and the associated retail chains of Future Group, they said in their letter.
As you may be aware, our company, Future Retail and Reliance, had an agreement whereby the Futures retail stores will continue to be operated by Reliance. Reliance is also committed to clearing all debts and contributions owed by Future Retail to suppliers and vendors. Since we have been through difficult times during the pandemic, this arrangement has given us a lot of hope and confidence for our livelihoods. However, Amazon, the US global giant, has attempted to end this link through frequent lawsuits and, as a result, our future and that of our families are on hold, ”the letter said.
Debt problems compounded by covid-19-induced lockdowns forced Future Group to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, run by Mukesh Ambani, last year. On August 29, Future Group announced the sale of its retail and wholesale assets to Reliance Retail Ltd, a unit of RIL, under a deal of Rs24,713 crore.
However, US retailer Amazon disputed this, claiming that a 2019 agreement between the two prevented Future Group from selling shares of Future Retail to competitors in the retail industry. Amazon indirectly owns around 3.5% of Future Retail, having purchased 49% of Future Coupons for Rs1,500 crore in August 2019.
A Singapore arbitration court had blocked the sale in an interim order on Oct. 25, in a win for Amazon and potentially threatening the RIL-Future Group deal, Mint reported earlier.
The case is currently pending before the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, while the agreement awaits approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Group members are confident that if Amazon’s interference in the Future Group-Reliance deal is allowed, female retail workers in small towns will be affected.
