It’s not easy to be green: Xis Carbon Challenge

Coal remains the largest source of energy supply. They cannot get rid of the smut immediately. They would like to gradually switch to high-quality coal, said Raymond Yeung, ANZ chief economist for China.

However, he noted that China’s new five-year economic plan, released on Friday, set a firm target of reducing carbon emissions by 2025 without setting a GDP growth target for the same period.

It is an aggressive target. They are determined to do it, Yeung said.

This is what Xi Jinping promised the rest of the world. They don’t need to commit to GDP, but they are committed to reducing carbon emissions.

China announced on Friday an 18% reduction in its carbon intensity between 2020 and 2025. It would seek to increase the use of non-fossil fuels, such as nuclear and renewables, to 20% of its global consumption of energy. energy. year.

Economists and analysts were mixed on the parameters. Some said they were weaker than expected and wondered if Mr. Xi could meet his lofty goal at the same time the country built more coal-fired power plants.

The international community expected China’s climate policy to jump, but in reality it is still creeping, said Zhang Shuwei, chief economist at the Draworld Environment Research Center.

Overall, the plan does not contain enough detail on how China plans to accelerate the decarbonization of the economy, nor does it offer much strategic guidance on how to do so. [reach] peak carbon by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Premier Li Keqiang was due to announce that China will reach its peak in carbon emissions by 2025, instead of 2030, as announced on Friday.

We hope to see a coal cap in the more detailed five-year energy and climate sector plans later this year, which will help the international community shed light on the future of China’s emissions growth and its climate commitments, said Swithin Lui of NewClimate. Institute.

While this slow pace may be good news for Australia’s energy exports, analysts point out that coal has been banned anyway due to political tensions and that Beijing is looking for alternative sources of supply.

Mr. Xis’ five-year economic plan also reflected Beijing’s concerns about energy security as China seeks to diversify and reduce its dependence on foreign countries.

Mr. Yeung says it is no different than the United States’ development of shale gas resources to reduce dependence on the Middle East.

It’s all about safety – food, energy and chips. It is now defining the mindset of policymakers, he says.

In the short term, miners are more concerned about an unofficial ban on Australian coal due to diplomatic tensions, as well as steps Beijing is taking to source raw materials from other countries.

Mr. Xis’ climate policies will affect China’s energy demand in the long run, but any dramatic change is still a long way off, given its urbanization agenda and ongoing economic growth.

China on Friday set a GDP growth target of more than 6% for 2021.

The China National Coal Association said last week that it forecasts a 6% increase in coal consumption by 2025.