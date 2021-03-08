A lesson on how NOT to wish a ‘Happy Women’s Day’, courtesy of PTI Senator Dr Faisal Javed – Commentary





It’s right there in the name. There is no ambiguity about what March 8 represents globally.

International Women’s Day

Yet many men, both consciously and unconsciously, shift the narrative towards the gender that this day is not a typical example, PTI Senator Dr Faisal Javed using the hashtag #HappyWomensDay to talk about Imran Khan, of its struggles and its achievements.

“Who can pay the greatest tribute to a woman than Imran Khan who saw her mother die of cancer and opened a hospital after her name gave her a great tribute SKMCH became the only hospital specializing in cancer in the world to offer free treatment to more than 70% of patients, ”the senator tweeted.

Let’s stop here for a brief moment to remind everyone what International Women’s Day is:

* International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender parity. Significant activity is seen around the world as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or come together for women’s equality.

Celebrated every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is one of the most important days of the year for:

celebrate women’s achievements raise awareness for women’s equality lobby for accelerated fundraising for gender parity for women-focused charities

Before the troll squad gets ready, no one is undermining Imran Khan’s contribution to society by establishing the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center. But Dr Javed, on a day dedicated to celebrating women and talking about their struggles and achievements, could he not refrain from paying homage to Imran Khan?

Yes, her previous tweets of the day include one on the “spirit of selfless service” of women and an honoring Fatima Surayya Bajia.

But it’s only lip service if you don’t understand what it is and really understand the conversations that are supposed to take place.

On the one hand, the senator and other men who want to be allies can draw inspiration from here:

“Celebrate the achievements of women. Raise awareness against prejudice. Act for equality.”

An example of what you can do within Dr Javed’s party is that of MP Asad Umar, who has chosen to highlight the role of women PTI members and their “integral” contribution.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the contribution of these women,” he tweeted.

It comes down to the same thing: really understanding what it is and why the women parade. Don’t just focus on the posters and even if you do, instead of denigrating them, try to understand what frustrated the women to the point that they had to write something “brazen” to attract the poster. attention of society.

Men, you have every right to congratulate each other and highlight your accomplishments, but take advantage of this day (one day in 365 doesn’t take much) to focus on the women in your life, which they have. accomplished, what do they want to accomplish, what is in their path?

Women continue to fight for their place in offices, public spaces, politics, schools, on public transport and when we say that we mean without having to face misogyny or harassment and violence. Women’s Day, they persist in trying to get their story across without all the extra gossip drowning them out.

Give them space, let them hear.

