Gerindra asks Moeldoko to be sacked, embarrassing President Jokowi





Merdeka.com – Party Wasekjen Gerindra Kawendra Lukistian suggested that Moeldoko resign from his post as Presidential Chief of Staff. He also felt that the president should be better Jokowi shot Moeldoko. Kawendra reflected, Moeldoko’s actions were very embarrassing. Because he “hit” Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) as general chairman of the Democratic Party. We know that Moeldoko has been confirmed as general chairman of the Deli Serdang Extraordinary Congress (KLB) version of the Democratic Party of North Sumatra. “Pak Moeldoko has a high and strategic mandate as KSP. But it is a shame to act humbly. It seems clear, he is not ashamed,” Kawendra said in his statement on Monday (8/3). Moeldoko is seen as embarrassing for President Jokowi. Moeldoko’s actions in the chaos of the Democratic Party are seen as damaging to the spirit of the state. Because the position it occupies is very close to the circumference of the Palace. “The position currently occupied by President Joko Widodo should be ‘an inch’ from President Joko Widodo so as not to take modest actions and have the potential to harm the spirit of the country. This will embarrass our president,” he said. Kawendra said. Therefore, he advised President Joko Widodo to fire Moeldoko. Or the former commander-in-chief TNI he resigned from his post as Presidential Chief of Staff. “My advice as the Indonesian people who are bored with the ‘noise’, especially in the midst of a pandemic like this, it is better for Mr. Moeldoko to resign from the KSP. Or that Mr. Jokowi simply arrest Mr. Moeldoko, this will embarrass you, sir, ”Kawendra concluded. [rnd]







