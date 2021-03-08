R Ashwin equals CET former Pakistan captain for man of the series cricket test awards





Indian veteran R Ashwin has successfully established himself as a force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to test match cricket. The 34-year-old made a significant contribution in the recently concluded India vs England test run and was instrumental in the home side to secure the crucial victory. He was also named the player of the series for his exploits with both the bat and the ball.

R Ashwin equals Imran Khan’s man-in-series record

The leading player won his eighth Man of the Series award in the longer format. Over the years, he became the frontline spinner of the Indian team and also contributed with useful contributions with the bat. Ashwin appears to be in scintillating form at the moment, and his performances against Australia and England have helped the team immensely.

READ ALSO | Rishabh Pant has epic commentary tips for Harsha Bhogle after testing in England: WATCH

With eight man-of-the-series awards, the Indian spinner has now equaled former Pakistani captain Imran Khan’s record of achieving the feat eight times. The non-spinner is now third in the list of players to receive the award most often during their career. Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan takes first place on the list with eleven player of the series awards. While it remains to be seen whether Ashwin outshines the ex-cricketer to claim the top spot, he has a solid chance of doing so given his age and consistency.

R Ashwin test gates

The star bowler has now become the fourth-highest wicket holder for India with 409 wickets to his name in tests. Additionally, he is the fastest Indian bowler to register 400 wickets in the format. He also has an impressive 24.7 average in red ball cricket and has picked up 30 strokes from five wickets for the Indian team.

READ ALSO | 59 wickets by two Indian spinners reflected how difficult it was: Silverwood

2021 ICC World Test Championship Final

India advanced to the final of the inaugural ICC Test World Championship final after pocketing the four-game test series against England. They will face off against New Zealand for the ultimate prize. The match is scheduled to be played June 18-22 in England. There is no confirmation available on the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final website.

READ ALSO | Joe Root promises to learn from loss of test run, thanks India for hospitality

A look at the Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje , Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala and M Siddharth.

READ ALSO | Shoaib Akhtar says England must ‘learn the art’ of spinning in the subcontinent

Image source: PTI

Stay up to date on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravagance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos