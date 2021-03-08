Chinese Bullying Will Only Increase Support For Taiwan: Researcher | Taiwan News





Chiu Chao-lin, researcher at the Institute for European and American Studies, Academia Sinica.

(Photo by CNA) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chiu Chao-lin (), a researcher at the Institute for European and American Studies at Academia Sinica, said on Sunday (March 7) that China should realize that the more it intimidates Taiwan, the more international support for the East Asian nation is strong. will be. Chiu was speaking at the 2021 Women’s Peace Forum on new developments in the Taiwan-US-China triangular relationship. She referred to the comment by Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping () last year that “You can’t just listen to the one with the biggest fist,” saying that if that were true, the same should be true. ‘apply to cross-strait relations. The researcher said that China should understand that the more it intimidates Taiwan, the more support it will receive from the United States and the international community, CNA reported. If the relations between the Straits were not handled with fists, the dynamics of the Taiwan Strait could be reset, Chiu said. She said she believed that peace and stability in the Strait today means that Taiwan currently maintains a sufficient level of deterrence. Recalling that former US President Obama described China as an “800 pound gorilla,” Chiu said Taiwan is certainly not an 800 pound gorilla, but is determined to defend its sovereignty. Taipei wants the world to understand that it shouldn’t be intimidated by Beijing, Chiu said, adding that the international community must support Taiwan diplomatically, economically and militarily. Chiu also said that some in China seem to think the Inking Agreements will lead to world peace, but that is not the case. Force is needed to keep the peace, she said.

