Bosphorus Summit international event starts in Istanbul





ISTANBUL A major international economic event – the Bosphorus Summit – was launched on Monday in Istanbul under the theme with prominent participation, both physically and virtually. The 11th Bosphorus Summit, organized by the Platform for International Cooperation (ICP) under the main theme “Living in a Time of Uncertainty”, is joined by academics, politicians and experts from around the world. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the event via video conference. Talal Abu Ghazaleh, honorary president of ICP, said there were uncertainties in the world related to the growing pandemic, economic tensions – like the US-China trade problem. Unfortunately, this conflict between the superpowers, the United States and China, will not end because the demands of the partials are not acceptable to the other parties, he stressed during the opening ceremony. Rona Yircali, honorary PCI board member, said the effects of the pandemic could not be calculated on a global scale. The pandemic process has affected several economic activities, including the tourism and travel sectors, he recalled. Ismail Gulle, head of the Assembly of Turkish Exporters (TIM), said that with the impact of the pandemic, a new process of transformation of global supply chains has started. “The trend towards regionalization is increasing,” he said, adding that the most concrete example of this was seen in November last year when the Asian Regional Economic Agreement [to form The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)] was signed. RCEP is a free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific countries of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New -Zeeland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The member countries of the partnership represent around 30% [2.2 billion people] of the world’s population and 30% [$24.8 trillion] of global GDP as of 2020, making it the world’s largest trading bloc, he said. “We must accelerate efforts to increase cooperation with countries in our near geographic region and catch the winds of change created by global supply chains.” He noted that the most important way to achieve stability in a time of uncertainty is to change our outlook. He also said: “As the representative of Turkish exporters, we express on every platform that we are diversifying the export market”, and stressed that Turkey should focus on the markets where it has a competitive advantage. “Turkish exporters have big targets and our biggest target is ‘Turkey with an external trade surplus’, he added. The two-day summit will focus on several topics, such as agriculture, international cooperation, smart cities, defense industry, China’s One Belt One Road initiative, the future of the financial sector and digitization. . The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos