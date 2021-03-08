PM Modi to inaugurate key Bangladesh road link tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh on March 9, 2021 at 12 noon via video conference. The Maitri Setu Bridge was built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian border in the state of Tripura and Bangladesh. The 1.9 km long bridge connects Sabroom in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is about to open a new chapter for commerce and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.

1) With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the gateway to the northeast with access to the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, located just 80 km from the Sabbath Hall.

2) PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint in Sabroom. It will help facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the Northeastern states and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. .

3) He will also lay the foundation stone for NH 208 connecting Unakoti District Headquarters in Kailashahar to Khowai District Headquarters. It will offer an alternative route to the NH 44.

4) The Prime Minister will also inaugurate state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

5) The Prime Minister will inaugurate 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). It will also inaugurate the integrated command and control center built as part of the Agartala Smart City mission.

6) It will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two to four lanes.