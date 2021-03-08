Believe it or not, Donald Trump Jr is appalled that people are getting kicked out on Twitter





Screen Shot / Rumble / Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. explains how disgusted he is with the kind of Twitter layoffs his dad did all the time.

Donald Trump Jr. is appalled, CALLED, that people are fired on Twitter when their bosses lack the decency to look them in the eye and personally deliver bad news to them.

Donald Trump Jr., meet Donald Trump, the first president in American history to fire people on Twitter – multiple times.

The former president used Twitter to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, White House attorney Don McGahn, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Christopher Krebs, Director of the Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security.

And these are the layoffs that everyone – or just about everyone – knows about.

Yet, in a way, it’s a whole new concept for Trump’s uninformed son.

Trump Jr criticized such layoffs on Saturday, denouncing the Washington football team’s decision to replace its all-female cheerleading team with a mixed dance team, which some teams are already featuring.

The cheerleaders, who are welcome to try for the new squad, were not fired on Twitter but reportedly learned of the change in a tweet. Trump is furious that the team is no longer made up entirely of women and has called this “awakened stupidity.”

“What we discovered this week is that the [team] just got rid of their cheerleaders, ”he complained in a video posted to Rumble.

“Apparently they didn’t have the decency to tell them face to face,” he said. “Their cheerleader team has been disbanded, but apparently they heard about it on Twitter. They didn’t say, “Hey, come to the office, we need to talk.” He added, “This is madness, guys. “

Then he repeated, “They didn’t even have the decency to let these women know in person. They heard about it on Twitter. “

Then he repeated what he had said before that.

Really. Find out in the Rumble post at the top.

This is how Trump fired half of his staff at WH. On Twitter.

Jeez, how short is your memory?

– (((Julia BLM Pearlstein))) (@msjuliap) March 6, 2021

Officials who learned on Twitter that they were fired by Trump, Sr .: Chief of Staff Priebus, Sec of State Tillerson, Homeland Security Sec Kirstjen Nielson, Dept of Vet Affairs Sec David Shulkin, WH Counsel Don McGahn & DHS Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Sec Agency Dir Chris Krebs.

– RuthG (@RuthRGreenwood) March 7, 2021

Like the way your dad thing got hired and fired on Twitter, well not because he’s banned

– nigelll47 (@ nigelll37) March 7, 2021

Fire someone on Twitter. It’s horrible! Such a low movement !! BTW … your daddy did that alot !!!

– Deborah Kuhn (@deborahkuhnacts) March 7, 2021

Hey fuck shit you’re on Rumble jumping up and down about the NFL Washington football team shooting their cheerleaders through Twitter … Seriously man? It was your cowardly daddy’s MO, too scared to face people like Tillerson, Esper and a host of others face up

– Burtis Bone (@BoneBurtis) March 6, 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos