Opposition to decide when to vote no confidence: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari





PPP Chairman Says Allegations of Rigging of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s New Confidence Vote Must Be Investigated

The opposition will decide when and where it will present a motion of censure against the government of the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned on Sunday.

Speaking to the media in Lahore after a meeting with Hamza Shahbaz, the opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly, he said the opposition had learned lessons from the past or would not be united for the moment. We are united and will remain united. We will strike together and win too, he said, adding that the PMLN had the greatest numerical strength in the Punjab Assembly and wanted to use the power of democracy to take on the ruling party.

The power of the people and of the Parliament are our weapons, he declared, criticizing the new vote of confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he obtained by six votes out of the 172 required by the Constitution. Imran Khan was not voluntarily elected Prime Minister by members of the Assembly, nor voluntarily voted for this vote of confidence, he said, calling the exercise a joke.

Claiming that Khan came forward unchallenged and declared himself the winner, the PPP chairman repeated allegations previously made by MP Mohsin Dawar that the process had been rigged. This allegation, raised by an opposition member present in the assembly, that the number of votes announced does not match the number of people present, must be investigated, he said. Dawar said on Saturday that the number of people in the lower house during the confidence vote did not match the numbers that the PTI said voted in favor of Khan.

Punjab battlefield

During his interaction with the press, Bhutto-Zardari also criticized the Punjab government led by Usman Buzdar, specifically questioning the 20 months Shahbaz had spent in prison without any formal charges. The progress of Lahores was once a shining example for the rest of the country, but now it is an example of a whole different kind, he said. Don’t you want us all to get rid of the Wasim Akram Plus government? He asked, referring to the Prime Minister declaring Buzdar Wasim Akram Plus shortly after his election as chief minister.

The president of the PPP also announced the opposition plans for the next elections of the president and vice-president of the Senate. We will establish contact with each senator, he said, adding that he would visit all of them personally to ask them to support Yousaf Raza Gilani as the United Opposition candidate for the highest office.

The time of the overthrow

In turn at the microphone, Hamza Shahbaz stressed that the goals of the Pakistani democratic movements were not limited to a long march or a motion of censure. The dramatic drop in progress Pakistan has witnessed over the past three years must be reversed, he said, recalling that the losses of incumbent governments in partial polls showed the public was no longer interested. by the PTI slogan of tabdeeli (change).

