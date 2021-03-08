The two sessions of China, the economy and Hong Kong





It’s time for the most important political meeting in China – the two sessions or the lianghui (两会) started on March 4 and will run next week until March 11. The Chinese state legislative advisory bodies, the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference meet once a year to decide the most crucial political, economic and other decisions. In 2020, due to the pandemic, both sessions were postponed to May. For the first time in thirty years, China had declared no growth targets. However, this year, the Chinese government is keen to tell its citizens and the world that the Chinese economy is back on track. The government said the Chinese economy grew by 2.3%, the weakest growth it has seen since 1976. However, it is essential to remember that this growth remains above that of most countries. other countries of the world. In comparison, the Indian economy contracted 7.7% due to disruption caused by interlocks. The highlight of the two sessions is the Chinese Premier’s annual work report, which details critical economic and social indicators and updates on the military and diplomacy. For 2021, Premier Li Keqing declared an ambitious growth target of 6% and the creation of 11 million urban jobs. The government is keen to change the targets to focus on the quality of growth, especially when Xi Jinping said China will become carbon neutral by 2060. But the problems of the Chinese economy are also more structural. After three decades of steady double-digit growth, it faces the possibility of entering a “middle income trap”. Unemployment has been rampant over the past year, especially among young university graduates and migrant workers who have lost their jobs following the closure of factories during the lockdown. To achieve its first centenary goal, the Chinese government declared that it was winning the war on poverty; however, the problems of uneven growth, especially in rural areas, are now more apparent than ever. Against this background, one of the most important political decisions of this year’s two sessions is the 14th Five-Year Plan. The draft plan released late last year focused on innovation, self-sufficiency, strengthening domestic demand and the environment. The project presented to Congress this week is similar and sets meaningful goals for the government to meet. The other important legislation concerns Hong Kong. The 2019 protests prompted Beijing to react harshly to the small island, which is supposed to retain its autonomy until 2047. Over the past year, a growing number of businessmen, lawmakers and students pro-Hong Kong were arrested. The new legislation would mean that the Communist Party must scrutinize all candidates for election – essentially announcing the end of Hong Kong’s independence. Another trend that strikes this year is the place of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Analysts pointed that the coverage of Two Sessions this year is even more striking because of the way newspapers like the People’s Daily insist on Xi Jinping, presumably with the intention of cementing him ideologically into the party structure. In the 1990s, the Chinese government limited the president to two terms, but those limits were removed in 2018, prompting a discussion about whether this would allow Xi Jinping to remain president for life. As Xi Jinping reaches the end of his second term, this was echoed in the National Party Congress in 2022. Therefore, Xi Jinping’s growing centrality in Chinese politics remains an important issue to follow for next year. –Hamsini Hariharan is the host of the States of anarchy Podcast. She researches Chinese politics and politics. Opinions expressed are personal Click here for its other columns







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos