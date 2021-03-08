Two PTI deputies detained to manage the vote of confidence: Maryam – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that two dissident members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had been held in a container for four hours before Saturday’s vote in the National Assembly, alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan handled the vote of confidence with the help of secret agencies.

It is to our personal knowledge. Their [PTIs] Members are in contact with us. Two deputies who did not want to vote for them [the government] until the last moment, they were taken to an institution complex in Golra (Islamabad) and placed in a container for four hours. They were forced by agency agents to vote for Imran Khan, Ms Nawaz said as she spoke to reporters after attending a more than six-hour meeting of the PML-N central leadership.

The party meeting was chaired by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif via video link from London, just a day before a crucial meeting of leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), made up of 10 opposition parties.

Flanked by senior PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Senator Pervaiz Rashid, the PML-N deputy chairman claimed that prior to the vote in the assembly, PTI members remained under surveillance overnight at the meeting. using drones. She said the government had turned the lodges of Parliament, the official residences of parliamentarians, into a bunker.

The PDM meets today to finalize the appointments to the main Senate positions

Ms Nawaz said there was a consensus at the meeting that the vote obtained by the prime minister using the country’s secret agencies and through coercion and use of force had no constitutional value. , legal, political or moral.

The way the country’s secret agencies had been used is shameful. Are these agencies meant to save someone who made people’s lives difficult? she asked, adding that they should give an answer to the Pakistani people.

Where has the self-esteem of a person who sits in the presidency of the prime minister but asked the head of the agency to help him get votes. Imran Khan, you know your time is up. You know it’s over, she said, adding that Mr Khan couldn’t win the race he was racing in alone.

Ms Nawaz said the meeting discussed in depth the strategy for the upcoming events, including the Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections, the by-ballots in Daska and Karachi and the proposed long march. She said the party leader approved the name of former finance minister Miftah Ismail as a candidate for the vacant NA-249 seat in Karachi. The seat became vacant after the resignation of former minister and elected senator Faisal Vawda.

Ms Nawaz declined to answer a number of questions regarding her party’s decisions regarding Senate presidential candidates and the possibility of bringing a motion of no confidence against Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that they would submit all their decisions to the PDM. leadership in the meeting (today).

Condemning the attack on party leaders by PTI activists outside Parliament on Saturday, Nawaz said PML-N workers would react to such acts in the same way with more force, as they could not tolerate the humiliation of the senior members of the party.

PDM leaders will meet on Monday (today) to finalize the candidates for the posts of President and Vice President of the Senate.

Posted in Dawn on March 8, 2021

