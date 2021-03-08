bne IntelliNews – Borsa Istanbul CEO Atilla takes leave, sparking speculation about being replaced





Hakan Atilla, the former Turkish banker who served a prison sentence in the United States for helping Iran escape sanctions, has taken time off as CEO of Borsa Istanbul until shareholders meet later this month, which sparked speculation in the market that it could be replaced. Bloomberg reported that Atilla would step down at the shareholder meeting, citing anonymous sources. Atilla was appointed head of Borsa Istanbul, owned by the Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF or TVF), in October 2019, after the United States expelled him after a 28-month prison term. At the time, the move was widely seen as being made by the Erdogan administration as part of its campaign to attack the credibility of the New York lawsuits aimed at circumventing sanctions allegedly facilitated by Turkish state bank Halkbank. If Atilla steps down from his post on the stock exchange, it may spark speculation that this move is designed to send another signal to the Biden administration in the United States that Turkey is ready to compromise on certain disagreements between Ankara and Washington. He [Atilla] went on leave at his own request, and we expect he will remain on leave until the general assembly, said a spokesperson for Borsa Istanbul quoted by the Financial Times. Atilla has not resigned and a decision on his future on the stock market could be made at the annual meeting on March 26, he added. Atilla was convicted of bank fraud and conspiracy to aid Iran in carrying out an illicit oil trade through transactions at Halkbank. He was deputy managing director of Halkbank until his arrest in 2017 in the United States. Turkey is preparing for another trial, which is expected to start in May, in New York against Halkbank for fraud, money laundering and sanctions. U.S. prosecutors allege that Iran funneled around $ 20 billion in oil revenue through the bank to avoid sanctions for its nuclear program in 2012 and 2013. A large fine and other punitive actions against Halkbank could cause reverberations that would hit the Turkish banking system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured the US government to dismiss the case against Halkbank. Borsa Istanbul is planning an IPO next year. The government controls 90% of the exchange company. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold its 10% stake to TWF after opposing Atillas’ appointment. Last year, the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 10% stake in the exchange for $ 200 million.







