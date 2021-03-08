Politics
India Didn’t Achieve Democratic Ideals Before Prime Minister Modi, But Rarely So Far And Quickly: Fareed Zakaria
New Delhi: India had not achieved its democratic ideals before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected to power in 2014, but it has rarely fallen so far and so quickly, mentionned Indo-American journalist Fareed Zakaria on his program titled What in the world? sure CNN Sunday.
India’s illiberal slide has been constant and now rapid under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, he added.
Zakaria was one of those rare foreign journalists who had interviewed Modi after becoming Prime Minister in 2014.
Today’s What in the World segment: How freedom is eroded in the world’s largest democracy pic.twitter.com/tdsIguRzbG
– Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) March 7, 2021
Zakaria was referring to a new report by democracy watchdog Freedom House last week, which demoted India from a free to a partially free country in light of what it saw as a sustained crackdown on civil liberties in the country.
Indias Goal in the Freedom Houses report fell to 67 out of 100 in 2021 from 77 in 2018, 75 in 2019 and 71 in 2020, resulting in a change in classification.
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had reacted strongly in Saturday’s report calling it misleading, incorrect and inappropriate.
Freedom House, a US-based NGO founded in 1941 that was once chaired by former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, conducts research and advocacy on democracy, political freedom and human rights. the man.
Also read: Modi is popular, BJP continues to win, but Indian indicators and global rankings are alarming
On freedom of expression, Disha Ravis stops
In the segment titled “India’s Democratic Decline,” Zakaria said, “In recent years India has severely cracked down on freedom of speech. Police have laid criminal charges against activists, journalists and opposition politicians for simply criticizing the government under a colonial-era sedition law.
Commenting on the charge against climate activist Disha Ravi, Zakaria said she was arrested for allegedly doing nothing worse than writing and sharing a document to the support for farmers’ demonstrations underway.
He also noted the Indian research group Article14s discovery that 7,136 people have been charged under the sedition law in India since Modi came to power.
While thanking the Joe Biden administration in the United States for restoring normalcy to the world’s oldest democracy, Zakaria said it was a different story in the world’s largest democracy.
The country [India] is not yet lost as an anchor of democracy in the world, but it could be, if it continues its slide, he said.
A result that would be catastrophic for her but also for the world in which India has always been a shining beacon, a flourishing rebuttal to the idea that democracy was something better suited to rich countries or to the West.
(Edited by Debalina Dey)
Also read: Big churn news has started in Indian politics
