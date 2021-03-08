Politics
From lessons in romance to goodbye to English, Chinese Congress rolls out in a bold and bizarre way i- The New Indian Express
BEIJING: Widely seen as a buffer for the country’s Communist Party leaders, China’s annual parliament continues to launch a barrage of bold and bizarre proposals that may hint at thinking inside Beijing’s cloistered corridors of power.
The week-long political spectacle sees around 3,000 appointed lawmakers meet, while 2,000 other advisers discuss ideas on how to smooth out wrinkles in China’s commercial and social fabric.
The latter group – known as the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), includes business tycoons such as Netease founder Ding Lei, NBA acclaimed Yao Ming, and technocrats such as Gao Fu, the principal Chinese Center for Disease Control.
Most of their proposals are left out, but some emerge later in the law.
Here are some recommendations that have made waves on Chinese social media:
– Lessons of love –
Can love be taught in the classroom? With fewer people tying the knot and not enough babies to fuel the Chinese economy, a government adviser thinks it’s time for students to have compulsory “romance and marriage” classes.
“Young people understand very little how to deal with emotional crisis or sexual problems,” said Yu Xinwei, vice president of Guangzhou University.
China’s divorce rate has skyrocketed in recent years, prompting lawmakers to introduce a 30-day cooling off period before couples break up.
– Men’s camps –
Boys should be encouraged to play competitive sports such as football and basketball “to increase their masculinity,” reads a proposal from MP Xiong Sidong. “While girls should practice rhythmic gymnastics, yoga and other exercises to increase their flexibility.”
According to him, Chinese boys are too “shy, calm and dependent”, unlike “traditional qualities of manhood”, which have created “social and family problems”.
Such sex-differentiated classes would allow “natural and healthy development,” Xiong said.
The proposal has sparked derision online, with many saying children should be allowed to choose classes based on their interests, not their gender.
– Hacker stars –
The government should recognize hackers as “special talents” and take steps to “strengthen their loyalty to the nation,” said Zhou Hongyi, founder of internet security company Qihoo 360 and a member of the advisory body.
State-owned hacking groups operating outside of China have been accused of attempting to steal secrets from foreign companies, including Microsoft and Airbus, and even causing a recent blackout in India’s financial hub of Mumbai. .
– Goodbye English? –
English is a compulsory subject offered in Grades 1 through 12 in China’s national curriculum as the country seeks to improve the skills of its people.
But a legislator believes that the hours spent learning a foreign language are “unnecessary” given the improvements in translation devices, and wants to remove them from the core curriculum.
“Students spend 10% of their time at school learning English, but this is only useful for a minority,” said Xu Jin, member of the Jiusan Society political group, who wants to spend more time on subjects such as Chinese and mathematics.
Many online have criticized the idea as narrow-minded populism.
– Cheaper chops –
The government should pay half the cost of pig farming, according to Liu Yonghao, founder of agribusiness giant New Hope Group and member of the advisory body.
African swine fever has hit the country’s swine population in recent years.
Half of the world’s pork is consumed in China, and prices soared last year after the slaughter of nearly 100 million animals.
– Vaccination passport –
Traveling to China requires a battery of coronavirus tests and weeks in quarantine.
A prominent lawyer and advisory board member Zhu Zhengfu proposed a globally recognized vaccination passport to address these issues.
Zhu told the Global Times that international arrivals could be exempt from quarantine requirements if they have a negative nucleic acid test and a vaccination passport.
People in China who receive the vaccine can also travel freely without receiving a painful nasal swab every time they leave their city, Zhu said.
