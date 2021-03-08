As the economy takes a back seat





The defeat of Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh in the Senate elections to joint opposition candidate and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has sparked a debate over Mr. Shaikh’s fate.

This is not the first time Mr Sheikh has run for a Senate seat, as he has been elected three times to the upper house of parliament.

Interestingly, he had served as the finance minister in Mr Gilani’s government and also challenged the Senate post under his tutelage.

But the latter could undoubtedly be billed as the most critical competition of his political career to date.

At least 48 Senate seats were on the line in the March 3 election, but the siege of Islamabad where Gilani faced his finance minister and then Imran Khan was the most contested battle as it sparked a vote of confidence in Mr Khans. government.

Opposition pillars waged a concerted campaign against Mr. Sheikh’s candidacy with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto calling on the finance minister as a joint PTI-IMF candidate.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz spokesman Mohammad Zubair in media talks said Mr. Sheikh had no interest in Pakistan and would leave the country to return to his old jobs to the IMF or the World Bank after his ministerial post is over here.

As it happens in politics all over the world that it is the small policies that take precedence over the principles, otherwise it is both PPP and PML-N that have concluded agreements with the IMF in their mandates to consolidate the country’s finances.

Amid such high drama, Mr Shaikh lost the contest to Mr Gilani by five votes and the debate has now raged over whether Mr Shaikh would continue as finance minister.

On the legal front, Shaikh, appointed finance minister in January, could continue in office until early July because an unelected minister can keep his portfolio for six months.

Analysts doubt the government will risk removing Shaikh from office at a time when it has just struck a major staff-level deal with the IMF to take over the $ 6 billion program and overcome the challenges created by the pandemic ( Covid-19).

For now, he will continue as finance minister and later he could be reinstated in his former post of special assistant to the prime minister in charge of finance, renowned economic expert Shahid Hasan Siddiqui said.

Some reports suggest that once the current political dust has subsided, the government may once again try to induct Mr. Shaikh into the Senate by resigning one of its senators to pave the way for the appointment of the finance minister. .

But the main question is, is there any hope for a light at the end of the tunnel? Is there any chance that this high-level political drama will end soon?

The defeat of Mr. Shaikh is the first blow to the government of Prime Minister Imran since its creation two and a half years ago with the full support of all the powers in place. Does he still benefit from the unwavering support from within his political base and from the powers that would give him the strength to push back the opposition?

If Pakistan’s tumultuous political history is any guide, political unrest of such magnitude has never returned to normal.

In such a chaotic situation, a government is unlikely to focus on critical national issues like the economy and has always tended to keep fighting fires to stay in power.

At a time when a great political drama is unfolding, it is unrealistic to expect the government to undertake the much delayed, much needed and politically risky structural reforms pushed by the IMF.

The deeply rooted government and opposition do not appear willing to come to the negotiating table to forge a political discourse to narrow their differences and build consensus on national issues.

The election of the President of the Senate and his deputy is scheduled for later this month. As the opposition has a majority in the Senate and if it succeeds in electing its candidate for the presidency of the Senate by secret ballot, the polarization is likely to worsen.

The opposition also hinted at plans to turn Punjab, the country’s most politically important province, into the next battleground, meaning more political drama will be played out in the months to come.

In addition, the opposition alliance PDM also announced its long march to Islamabad on March 26 which could turn into a sit-in.

And it is not only the escalation of tensions between the government and the opposition that is worrying, but now there are also signs of a chasm between the government and other state institutions.

The Prime Minister delivered a hard-hitting speech to the nation targeting the Election Commission for its failure to prevent corrupt practices during Senate elections. The speech drew a firmly worded rebuke from the electoral commission, urging the government to stop getting into the mud.

All of this shows that a great political storm is gathering pace and could escalate if all stakeholders do not back down and let the constitution and law run its course.

One can only hope that a better sense prevails on all sides and that they try to calm the situation down.

But if they fail, it is only the common man who will be most affected by this confrontation as has happened in the past.

Pakistan has witnessed such crises constantly throughout its history and it is high time its ruling elite stopped these endless bickering and let the constitution and law reign supreme.

Pakistani leaders should learn a lesson from their counterparts in Bangladesh who, after decades of confrontation, have finally learned to live within a genuine constitutional and democratic framework that has minimized the risks of political instability and paved the way for the country’s economic progress. who are all set to join the League of Developed Nations in the decades to come if they stay on their current course.

The writer is a senior journalist based in Islamabad

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos