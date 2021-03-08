PM Modi speaks at committee meeting to mark 75 years of independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the committee’s first meeting on Monday to mark 75 years of independence.

Last week, the Center established a 259-member High-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minister to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence, which falls on August 15, 2022. The celebrations will take place appropriately. national and international levels. in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ”he said.

Panel members include Former President Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 Chief Ministers, artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, Chief of BJP LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, CPI Secretary General (M) Sitaram Yechury, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar, TMC Supreme Leader Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also on the committee.

Here are the main highlights of PM Modi’s meeting:

-During the meeting, the PM lists 5 pillars to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence: the struggle for freedom, achievements at 75, actions at 75, resolution at 75, ideas at 75 .

-This is an opportunity to present to the world our achievements since 1947, says the Prime Minister on the celebrations of the 75 years of India’s independence /

-The celebrations of India’s 75 years of independence should reflect the spirit of the freedom movement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

-In our struggle for freedom, our achievements, our actions, the ideas of every Indian must be reflected, Prime Minister Modi said.

– “This is an opportunity to present to the world our achievements since 1947. We must tell people about the sacrifice of the heroes of the freedom movement,” he said at the virtual meeting.

-Today India is doing everything, which was unimaginable at one time, says PM Modi.