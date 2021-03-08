What didn’t go well?





By securing a vote of confidence in the National Assembly from 178 members, a sigh of relief would be too soon for Prime Minister Imran Khan who admitted that the biggest difficulties for his regime were the price hikes and the challenges in the electricity sector.

The latest political episode was staged due to the defeat of government-appointed finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, united opposition candidate Yousf Raza Gilani, former prime minister by a razor thin margin for the seat of the Senate of Islamabad. The Prime Minister has decided to seek a vote of confidence from parliament, to prove his story that the secret ballot allows the trade in horses, which he describes as the reason for the defeat of his candidates in the senatorial elections.

But it is necessary to analyze what went wrong on the economic front, which led to complex difficulties for the regime led by the PTI.

When the PTI won the last general elections of 2018 with the manifesto to bring a visible change in the economic and political horizon of the country, former leader Engro Asad Umar was chosen for the post of finance minister. The government, however, failed to come up with a national economic reform program. He introduced a “first 100 days program” but failed to take concrete steps to address chronic economic problems.

Businesses expected a close liaison with the prime minister and his economic team, but complained about the lack of efforts by governments in this regard. As a result, the PTI government has failed in building the broken trust of the private sector.

The private sector felt isolated when the PTI came to power. Another step that led to further damage in a strained relationship between government and the private sector was the change of the whole economic team. This change came at a time when the IMF team was at the Q Block Secretariat of Pak to finalize the terms of a $ 6 billion bailout under the Extended Financial Mechanism (EFF).

The Minister of Finance, Secretary of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Pakistan were replaced and Dr Shaikh, Naveed Kamran Baloch and Dr Raza Baqir were respectively brought to the most crucial economic decision-making positions.

Dr Shaikh has been appointed advisor to the Prime Minister on finance and income. The FBR chairman was also changed and Shahbir Zaidi was appointed.

Dr Shaikh, who was known for his typical working style, continued his old style and did not take a proactive approach. His working style has been heavily criticized for not liaising with parliamentarians or holding regular meetings with the business community.

His relationship with the media is different from that of previous finance ministers who regularly held press briefings. Restricting himself to Q Block’s premises, or his handsome residence atop Enclave Ministers, has earned Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh aversion among his party colleagues, observers said.

In the past year and a half, he has barely appeared once or twice before the parliamentary committee, in particular the Standing Committee on Finance of the National Assembly. Even the chair of the NA panel threatened to write a letter for not appearing before the committee. Dr Shaikh has remained a stranger to parliamentarians.

Observers said Dr Shaikh’s appointment to the Islamabad Senate was not a good choice for the ruling regime. “Some parliamentarians have expressed their discontent by voting against him. It is a strategic error which was made by the PTI in granting a ticket to Islamabad.”

Now Dr Shaikh’s fate is in balance as there are certain elements within the ruling regime who want to see him as an advisor to the prime minister. But that would have some consequences as he might not be able to chair ECC, NFC, ECNEC and other crucial meetings.

Still, the regime in power should come up with a new strategy to tackle the economic problems from the start instead of using trivial tactics to smother the complex and difficult issues under the rug.

It is also necessary to analyze the rising inflationary pressures due to imports of essential food products, the oil group, textiles and other raw materials.

Crude oil prices fell from $ 35.6 per barrel in October 2020 to $ 47 per barrel in January 2021 – a price spike of just 31.9% over the three-month period. Goldman Sachs is forecasting an increase in global prices, expecting Brent Brent prices to hit $ 75 per barrel in the third quarter of this year thanks to a faster rebalancing of the market and lower expected inventories.

In the wake of the expected rise in oil prices in the international market, domestic prices are expected to rise in the coming months, so CPI based inflation is also expected to rise.

This rise in inflation through imported items will drive the Consumer Price Index (CPI) substantially over the next few months, with CPI-based inflation already falling for February 2021.

In the food group, palm oil prices in US dollars rose from 706.9 per tonne in October 2020 to 848.4 per tonne in January 2021, resulting in a 20% price spike.

Today, palm oil prices have risen again to $ 950 per tonne, so the overall price increase has jumped 30 percent. This has resulted in an increase in the prices of cooking oil / oil in the domestic market in recent months for different brands.

Soybean oil prices went from $ 708.9 per tonne in October 2020 to $ 1,200 per tonne in January 2021 per tonne, so they rose 69.3%. It is used in feed for chickens, so the domestic prices of feed have increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per bag in the domestic market. The prices of chicken on the domestic market do not go down to Rs 220 per kg.

Refined sugar rose from $ 442.3 per tonne in October 2020 to $ 689.8 per tonne in January 2021, causing prices to rise 56%. It had led to an increase in domestic prices and now exceeded the 100 rupees per kg mark in the domestic market.

Pulse prices fell from $ 446.2 per tonne in October 2020 to $ 588.7 per tonne in January 2021, causing prices to become 32% more expensive. The price of tea has risen from $ 2.1 per tonne to $ 2.2 per tonne over the past three months and has increased 6.6%.

Raw cotton (metric tonne) increased from $ 1.6 per kg in October 2020 to $ 1.7 per kg in January 2021, so it saw a 7.4% increase. Synthetic fiber increased from $ 1,106.1 per tonne in October 2020 to $ 1,391.3 per tonne in January 2021, resulting in a 25.8% increase.

Prices of imported fertilizers have increased 32 percent in the past three months. Plastics have increased by 18%, iron and scrap by 8.3%, and iron and steel by 5.7% in the past three months.

We know that current inflation is mostly imported. But the government needs to tackle it as best it can at home. There is a need for tough measures on the demand side and the currency side. A further rise in inflation will push the government further up the wall than it already is on how to deal with the blaze raging in the economy.

The writer is a staff member

