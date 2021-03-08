Turkey supports impact investing: President





ISTANBUL The Turkish president said on Monday that the country would support impact investments that would be vital to achieving a sustainable economy. Speaking at the 11th Bosphorus Summit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of sustainability in investments, adding that an impact investing strategy would have social and environmental benefits. “The inclusiveness and sustainability of investments are as important as the scale of investments,” he noted. “Any investment that does not consider social good or does not create added value for sustainable development is an incomplete investment. Impact investments, which combine sustainability, social entrepreneurship and social responsibility, present significant opportunities for humanity. “said Erdogan. It will be “very important” to support companies which associate this innovative approach with the current conditions of economic and social life, he added. “We will provide all the necessary support for impact investing efforts as the Presidency and through our institutions.” He pointed out that the novel coronavirus pandemic had profoundly affected economies, while also having a negative impact on many other areas, from politics to social life. Turkey is among the few countries to have overcome this crisis with minimal damage, he said. Erdogan also noted that Turkey’s economy grew 1.8% in 2020 – the strongest in the world after China. He said that during the most difficult days of the epidemic, Turkey had helped 157 countries and 12 international organizations with medical support. Government support for Turkish citizens against the effects of the pandemic, meanwhile, has reached a value of 311 billion Turkish liras (over $ 40 billion), he added. The 11th Bosphorus Summit, organized by the Platform for International Cooperation (ICP), brought together academics, politicians and experts at the international level. Living in a time of uncertainty is his main theme. The two-day summit will focus on several areas, such as agriculture, international cooperation, smart cities, defense industry, China’s One Belt One Road initiative, the future of the financial sector and digitization. . The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos